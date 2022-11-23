Ultra Beast Nihilego Returns For A Pokémon GO Raid Hour

It's an Ultra Beast November in Pokémon GO. Guzzlord is out of Tier Five raids, and Nihilego is in as the Raid Boss for the rest of November. This Rock/Poison-type Ultra Beast will be the focus of tonight's Pokémon GO Raid Hour on November 23rd, 2022, from 6 PM until 7 PM. During this window, most Gyms in the game will pop with Ultra Wormholes that will open up into Tier Five raids featuring Nihilego. However, if you miss tonight's festivities, you will have more chances for not only Nihilego but all Ultra Beasts that have been released in the game so far, starting on Sunday as part of the Ultra Beast Arrival: Global event.

After limited in-person events in the UK and Los Angeles, Ultra Beast Arrival: Global will follow for Pokémon GO players worldwide. Here are the details.

Date and time: Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time.

Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. Locations of raids: Ultra Beasts will appear in the following locations: Americas: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Guzzlord Asia-Pacific: Nihilego, Xurkitree, Guzzlord Europe: Nihilego, Pheromosa, Guzzlord Northern hemisphere: Kartana Southern hemisphere: Celesteela

Ultra Beasts will appear in the following locations: Timed Research: Complete raid-centric tasks during the event to unlock Ultra Beast encounters, featuring: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Guzzlord, Celesteela, and Kartana.

Complete raid-centric tasks during the event to unlock Ultra Beast encounters, featuring: Nihilego, Buzzwole, Pheromosa, Xurkitree, Guzzlord, Celesteela, and Kartana. Event Bonuses: 1.25× more XP Raid Battles Increased chance for Trainers to receive Rare Candy XL from in-person Raid Battles Receive up to five additional free Raid Passes by spinning Gym Photo Discs during event hours and up to two hours afterward

This is much like the Tier Four Community Day raids. If Trainers defeat an Ultra Beast in an in-person Raid Battle, the following Pokémon will appear around the Gym that hosted the raid for a short duration. Spawns include: Machoke, Scyther, Magmar, Gulpin, Absol, Minccino, Female Frillish, and Dedenne. Niantic notes that Minccino that appear under these circumstances will have an increased chance of being Shiny. Ultra Unlock-style Global Challenge: If players complete challenges requiring them to refer friends to join Pokémon GO from Monday, November 21, 2022 through Saturday, November 26, 2022, additional bonuses will be unlocked around the world during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global. These bonuses include: 50,000 Trainers referred: All Trainers will receive a Lure Module via a bundle in the in-game shop 100,00 Trainers referred: All Trainers will be able to use Beast Balls when facing Ultra Beasts during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global. These Beast Balls make catching much, much easier.

If players complete challenges requiring them to refer friends to join Pokémon GO from Monday, November 21, 2022 through Saturday, November 26, 2022, additional bonuses will be unlocked around the world during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global. These bonuses include: