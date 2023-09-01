Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Adventures Abound, pokemon go, Ultra Beasts

Ultra Beasts & Johto Beasts Lead Pokémon GO September 2023 Raids

Ultra Beasts & Johto Beasts lead Pokémon GO September 2023 Raids, but are we getting any new Shiny Tier Five raids? Here's the situation.

As Niantic rolls out details for the new Season titled Adventures Abound in Pokémon GO, we can now confirm the full breakdown of Tier Five Raids during the month of September 2023. Let's take a look at what Niantic is offering and what this means for the future of the game.

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 1st – September 8th: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere September 8th – September 16th: Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

In my previous article in which I set out my hopes for Adventures Abound, I hoped to see an Ultra Beast return… but these two coming back without their Shiny releases is a bit of a letdown.

September 16th – September 23rd: Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

We're getting long Raid rotations this Season, likely because Remote Raids are limited, so Shiny hunting is going to be less of a daily raid-until-you-get-it marathon and more of a planned, slow journey. This takes us into the first week of October, so that are no ghosties confirmed until at least October 6th.

ALL SEASON: Shadow Zapdos will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

Remember that Shadow Raids are in-person only.

The Raid Hours for the month of September 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, September 6th, 2023: Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Northern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Southern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 13th, 2023 : Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere

Kartana in the Southern Hemisphere and Celesteela in the Northern Hemisphere Wednesday, September 20th, 2023 : Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny)

Burn Drive Genesect (can be Shiny) Wednesday, September 27th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids in Pokémon GO this September 2023:

September 1st – September 16th: Mega Manectric

Mega Manectric September 16th – October 6th: Gardevoir

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!