Ultra Unlock Part One Begins Today In Pokémon GO: Full Details

The highly anticipated annual Ultra Unlock begins today in Pokémon GO. The first part of this three-part event will focus on Time, with the Legendary Pokémon Dialga as the Tier Five raid boss. Let's take a dive into the event's full details.

The details of the Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time event was announced over at the official Pokémon GO blog:

Ultra Unlock Part 1: Time will run from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

This, to me, is awesome. Pokémon GO's events have gotten a bit less generous in the past year with their features if we're being completely honest, but when events with major Shiny releases and desirable features last a week and a half like this one, it balances out what we're otherwise missing.

Dialga's raid feature will be one of the major releases of 2021 by a huge stretch. Trainers have been speculating for well over a year now about the delay in the Shiny release of Palkia and Dialga, two Dragon-types from Sinnoh that have been only featured during one-day GO Fest stints since their early 2019 release. This may be the most hyped Shiny Legendary release since Rayquaza in 2019.

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time: Dialga will be appearing in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Dialga! Magneton, Aerodactyl, Porygon2, and Golurk will be appearing in three-star raids. Unown U, Cranidos, Shieldon, Bronzor, and Klink will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U!

Note here that these raid features will outlast the event. The Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space raid rotation also lists Unown U.

The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Voltorb, Porygon, Omanyte, Kabuto, Baltoy, Cranidos, Shieldon, and more. If you're lucky, you might encounter a Shiny Cranidos or a Shiny Shieldon!

The two new non-Legendary Shiny releases, Cranidos and Shieldon, are confirmed here as wild spawns. Let's just keep our fingers crossed that they're as common as, say, Darumaka from the 5th-Year Anniversary Event rather than the does-it-even-exist spawn rate of Shiny Deino during last year's Ultra Unlock.

The following Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: Omanyte, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lileep, Anorith, Cranidos, and Shieldon.

If you're after Shiny Aerodactyl, which has a higher rate, these Eggs are worth it. Otherwise, there's nothing here that's going to be a major draw.

Complete Timed Research for a chance to earn encounters with certain event-themed Pokémon! This Timed Research will be available from Friday, July 23, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. There will also be themed Field Research available at PokéStops throughout the event.

Stay tuned for a full breakdown of the tasks and rewards for this new Pokémon GO Timed Research.