Ultra Unlock Part Two: Time Is Now Live In Pokémon GO

The Ultra Unlock Part Two: Time event begins today in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details of this event, which focuses on Regional Pokémon and Palkia.

The full details of the Ultra Unlock Part Two: Space event come from the official Pokémon GO blog:

Ultra Unlock Part 2: Space will run from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

One thing to note here is that while the event will end on Tuesday, August 17th, the event's raid rotation will continue past that time. Details here:

The following Pokémon will be appearing in raids from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Friday, August 20, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. local time: Palkia will be appearing in five-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Palkia! Alakazam, Kangaskhan, and Heracross will be appearing in three-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Kangaskhan or a Shiny Heracross! Unown U, West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Elgyem, and Espurr will be appearing in one-star raids. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Unown U!

So far, we're only seeing confirmation that Heracross and Kangaskhan will be in raids. It is not expected that we will see them in the wild. This event will mark the first time that some trainers will have access to regional Pokémon such as the two forms of Shellos, Kangaskhan, Heracross, as well as a few of the regional Pokémon who will appear in the wild.

The following Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild: Clefairy, Munna, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Elgyem, Heatmor, Durant, and more!

If you missed Shiny hunting Heatmor or Durant before they swapped regions, now you'll be able to have another chance. I'm wondering, though, if we'll see any of these Pokémon swap regions after this event. It's not unheard of!

The following regional-exclusive Pokémon will be hatching from 7 km Eggs: West Sea and East Sea Shellos, Red-Striped and Blue-Striped Basculin, Heatmor, and Durant.

Honestly, the Eggs aren't too interesting for this event. I'd suggest trainers save their incubators for Ultra Unlock Part Three: Sword & Shield, which will include newly Shiny-capable Galarian Pokémon in the 7 KM Gift Eggs.

Complete Timed Research to earn encounters with certain event-themed Pokémon! This Timed Research will be available from Friday, August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. There will also be themed Field Research available at PokéStops throughout the event.

