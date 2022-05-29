Ultra Wormholes Teased For Pokémon GO Fest 2022

The Season of GO was announced as the next major slate of Pokémon GO gameplay this past week. There are many interesting features but one of the most informative pieces of information we were given about this Season actually seems to suggest a major update for next weekend's Pokémon GO Fest 2022. This Season of GO-branded image showcases Sky Forme Shaymin (who will initially only be available at in-person, on-location GO Fest events following the main remote event) skying toward what we can now confirm is an Ultra Wormhole. Ultra Wormholes are the manner in which Ultra Beasts, a hyper-powerful kind of Pokémon, are encountered. The fact that Shaymin is actively flying toward the Ultra Wormhole seems to suggest a pairing there. Could it be that we will indeed see the release of Ultra Beasts via Ultra Wormholes at Pokémon GO Fest 2022 on June 5th as the special Sunday surprise?

It would make sense. Niantic has already teased Nihilego on their social media, and why spend time leading up to the game's biggest event of the year teasing a Pokémon not slated for release during the event?

Further, the dataminers known as the Pokéminer observed changes to both Shaymin and Nihilego within the code on the same day. There have also been elements of new raid tiers added to the game, but it is likely that Ultra Wormholes, even if they use raids as a basic jumping-off point, will be a new kind of mechanic within the game.

Nihilego is a Rock/Poison-type Pokémon that is known for being a parasitic entity. In the main series, it even fuses with a human, Lusamine, becoming a truly horrific sight. That form is one that I doubt we'd be able to ever see in-game as it includes a human character, which would be quite a morbid catch! Nihilego, though, it seems is on its way!