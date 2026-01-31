Posted in: Gameforge, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nordic Tales, Under A Rock

Under A Rock Releases new Developer Update Video

Check out the latest video for the upcoming game Under A Rock, as the developers give an update as to the status of the title

Nordic Tales and Gameforge released a new video this past week for Under A Rock, as we got a developer update about the game and its current status. There's no talking from any developer in the video; it's just clips of the new additions and improvements they've made, giving you a better idea about the game as a whole. Also, no word on a launch date of any kind yet. We have more info from the team on what they showed off in the video above, as we're basically on standby to see if the title will launch in 2026 or not.

Under A Rock – January 2026 Developer Update

The development team behind Under a Rock has spent the past few months expanding and polishing the game's core pillars, laying the groundwork for long-term progression and emergent play.

Procedural World Evolution: Expanded world generation with new "epics," improved starter crash sites, richer biomes, and more intentional structure, making exploration feel distinct and purposeful across regions.

Expanded world generation with new "epics," improved starter crash sites, richer biomes, and more intentional structure, making exploration feel distinct and purposeful across regions. Caves, Oceans, & Lakes: Major content and technical upgrades to caves (new modules, creatures, underground resources), a full underwater visual overhaul, swimmable lakes, and early implementation of underwater combat and pathfinding.

Major content and technical upgrades to caves (new modules, creatures, underground resources), a full underwater visual overhaul, swimmable lakes, and early implementation of underwater combat and pathfinding. Base Building & Blueprint System: New crafting and construction stations, plus a fully implemented Blueprint system that allows players to capture, share, cloud-sync, and redeploy bases with color-coding and decoration previews.

New crafting and construction stations, plus a fully implemented Blueprint system that allows players to capture, share, cloud-sync, and redeploy bases with color-coding and decoration previews. Research, Cataloging, & Journaling: The first phase of a deeper discovery loop, turning exploration into structured progress through researchable Creatura and Materia entries that expand the in-game Journal over time.

The first phase of a deeper discovery loop, turning exploration into structured progress through researchable Creatura and Materia entries that expand the in-game Journal over time. Combat, Animation, & Balance Improvements: Refined combat timings, clearer visual feedback, new weapons (including cursed variants), improved parries, rebalanced creature tiers, animation polish, and preliminary steps toward underwater combat.

Refined combat timings, clearer visual feedback, new weapons (including cursed variants), improved parries, rebalanced creature tiers, animation polish, and preliminary steps toward underwater combat. Environmental Hazards & Survival Systems: New fire and drowning mechanics with clearer warning and damage phases, reinforcing environmental awareness and preparation.

