Undisputed Releases New Heavy Handed Takeover Pack

Undisputed just got five new boxers that can go bell to bell, as The Takeover Pack is available right now as a free download

Developer Steel City Interactive and publisher Deep Silver dropped a new pack of content for Undisputed, as players can now download The Takeover Pack. This is some heavy-handed content as you're getting five new prize fighters, including Teofimo Lopez, each of them a major contender in their weight class. We have the finer details on the content here, as this is one is totally free to download.

Undisputed – The Takeover Pack

Known for slick counterpunching, quick combinations, and athletic movement, Teofimo Lopez is a dynamic, seasoned two‑division world champion. From defeating Lomachenko to capturing junior welterweight world titles, he's built a name as a flashy and compelling fighter. Lopez got his nickname "The Takeover" from his explosive rise in the boxing world and his bold, confident approach to the sport.

Emanuel Augustus: Also known as "The Drunken Master," Augustus is a talented boxer whose career spanned from the late '90s to the early 2010s. In the ring he was known for his very untraditional, almost erratic fighting style, making him a challenging opponent.

Also known as "The Drunken Master," Augustus is a talented boxer whose career spanned from the late '90s to the early 2010s. In the ring he was known for his very untraditional, almost erratic fighting style, making him a challenging opponent. Janibek Alimkhanuly: A highly skilled and dangerous middleweight boxer from Kazakhstan, known for his impressive amateur background and rapid rise in the professional ranks.

A highly skilled and dangerous middleweight boxer from Kazakhstan, known for his impressive amateur background and rapid rise in the professional ranks. Sebastian Fundora: An American-born professional boxer with parents from two countries with rich boxing histories, Cuba and Mexico. He quickly gained attention in the super welterweight division for his unique combination of height, reach, and fighting style. Fundora stands tall at 6′6″, making him the tallest active boxing world champion, earning him the nickname "Towering Inferno."

An American-born professional boxer with parents from two countries with rich boxing histories, Cuba and Mexico. He quickly gained attention in the super welterweight division for his unique combination of height, reach, and fighting style. Fundora stands tall at 6′6″, making him the tallest active boxing world champion, earning him the nickname "Towering Inferno." Tim Tsyzu: An Australian professional boxer and rapidly becoming one of the top stars in the super welterweight division. Despite being the son of legendary former light-welterweight world champion Kostya Tszyu, he's carved out his own name in the sport with a blend of technical skills, power, and a relentless fighting style.

An Australian professional boxer and rapidly becoming one of the top stars in the super welterweight division. Despite being the son of legendary former light-welterweight world champion Kostya Tszyu, he's carved out his own name in the sport with a blend of technical skills, power, and a relentless fighting style. Diego Corrales: One of the most exciting and talented boxers of the late 1990s and early 2000s. Known for his warrior mentality, explosive power, and willingness to engage in dramatic, back-and-forth battles, Corrales became a legend in the sport due to his unforgettable fights that left boxing fans with lasting memories.

The Takeover Pack also delivers a new Apparel Pack, including brand-new in-game attire for Canelo Alvarez, Terri Harper, Kell Brook, Roy Jones Jr., and Daniel Jacobs.

