UNO Elite Formula 1 Starter & Booster Set Announced

UNO Elite Formula 1 brings together the classic tabletop card game with the thrillls of F1 racing for a unique game that is out now

Article Summary UNO Elite Formula 1 brings F1 excitement to classic UNO with drivers, teams, and special action cards.

The 2025 Core Edition Starter Pack includes 112 cards plus four boosters packed with new F1 action cards.

Booster Sets offer collectible driver, car, team, and circuit cards to expand your UNO racing experience.

With over 1,000 unique cards and special foil editions, fans can chase rare cards and build unique decks.

Mattel and Formula 1 have come together for a new card game based on UNO, where they have made UNO Elite Formula 1. The game is apparently the classic card game you know and love mixed with special cards based on the major racing teams, all with their own special abilities and uses to make the game feel like a race. We have more details below about the game as the Core Edition is out now with the Boosters coming in 2026.

UNO Elite Formula 1

This adrenaline-fueled edition allows fans to bring the world of Formula 1 to the game table. Featuring drivers and cars from all ten F1 Teams, along with a selection of team principals, reserve drivers, and helmets, the new Elite Action Cards bring the energy of the grid to every hand. UNO Elite Formula 1 takes everything fans love about the world's Number One traditional game and combines it with the speed, drama, and strategy of the most popular racing series on the planet. The first release will include more than 100 unique Formula 1-inspired Elite Action cards, which can be found in various colors and special edition foil variations, for a total of more than 1,000 unique cards.

UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 Core Edition Starter Pack (SRP $16.19)

To get racing fans and UNO aficionados over the starting line, the UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 Core Edition Starter Pack features 112 cards that play just like regular UNO, two exclusive promo cards and four game booster packs – each containing 10 Elite Action cards including drivers, cars, team principals, reserve drivers, circuits, and helmets.

UNO Elite Formula 1 2025 Core Edition Booster Set (SRP $6.47)

The Booster Sets are also sold separately for those players and fans who want to hunt for their favorite drivers, team principals, reserve drivers, cars, and helmets. Each Booster Set includes three game booster packs of 10 additional Elite Action Cards, which integrates seamlessly into the Core Edition Starter Pack.

