Untitled Goose Game Lovely Edition & Physical Copies Released Today

Untitled Goose Game has officially gone physical, in a gaming sense, as the PS4 and Nintendo Switch copies are officially out on the market. In what seems like a weirdly massive collaboration between iam8bit, Panic, and House House, with distribution by Skybound Games, the little indie game that could is now on sale in retail. What's more, the Lovely Edition is also out as it contained a few extra goodies beyond what the regular physical edition has. Which includes a map, a sticker, a catalog, and more. We have the details for you below as this edition also gives you the ability to play with a friend as a female goose with an entirely different honk to annoy both the people in the game an each other. Enjoy looking over the details below along with a new trailer showing you the kind of mischief you can get into as a pair.

The standard boxed edition of Untitled Goose Game (Switch $34.99; PlayStation 4 $29.99) includes: Game cartridge/disc for either Switch or PlayStation 4.

Spring/Summer edition of the Plaza Catalogue: a 24-page retail catalogue featuring useful items and objects that a goose might enjoy collecting.

11" x 17" Village Map Poster, hand-illustrated by Melbourne-based artist and game developer, Marigold Bartlett.

Extra sticky official "No Goose" Sticker. The iam8bit exclusive "Lovely Edition" of Untitled Goose Game (Switch $39.99; PlayStation 4 $34.99) features all of the above collectible goodies with an environmentally friendly twist. For Nintendo Switch: 100% recyclable Outer Sheet, Booklet, and Foldout Poster.

Sugar-Based, Non-Toxic, No-Vinyl Sticker Pack-in.

Eco-friendly "Biolefin" shrink wrap. For PlayStation 4 Innovative eco-friendly outer packaging made of 100% post-consumer material using Non-Toxic, 0% VOC inks.

100% recyclable Booklet, and Foldout Poster.

Sugar-Based, Non-Toxic, No-Vinyl Sticker Pack-in.

Eco-friendly "Biolefin" shrink wrap.