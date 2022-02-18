Uragun Will Launch Into Early Access In Late March

Indie developer and publisher Kool2Play revealed this week that they'll be bringing Uragun over to Steam Early Access in late March. This game is a bit of a cute mech title as you'll be playing as a mech that is pretty friendly but clearly armed to the teeth to get the job done when needed. This top-down shooter will have you taking out hordes of corporate-owned machines to rid the world of the AI currently ruling it. Enjoy the trailer below as the game will have a free demo during Steam Next Fest on February 21st, and the Early Access version will arrive on March 30th, 2022.

You play as a charming Mech unit that has awakened to discover a world overrun by corrupted AI. In order to survive, you must master your weapons and learn how to fight back against every enemy. The search for your missing pilot and friend will bring you to different spectacular locations where the impact of the AI upraise will be seen. You'll encounter increasingly challenging threats that will test all your combat skills. However, there will also be ways for you to upgrade and customize your arsenal. Levels are short, intense, and tightly measured challenges designed for you to experience a fast-paced and dynamic combat system. Hiding is not a valid strategy. The different enemy attacks will push you to move all around the map trying to identify their weakness and respond with lethal attacks.

As you play, new weapons will unlock, ranging from shotguns and auto-rifles to plasma boomerangs and rocket launchers. Each weapon can handle better different situations and enemies: some are devastating against big swarms of enemies while others are better suited for heavily armored foes. You can equip them in pairs and experiment to find your favorite combination for every occasion. Your possibilities don't stop there. Apart from weapons, you can equip Heat Attacks. These special skills are powered by the orbs left behind every time an enemy dies. Using them wisely is a key element of Uragun's combat. Every fight will take part in a selected location of this beautiful and devastated world. Your quest will bring you to places like a deserted Barcelona, an overgrown and futuristic Hong Kong, or the mines hidden in the snowy mountain rifts of North America.