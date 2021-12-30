Valorant Game Director Joe Ziegler Announces New Project

Some interesting news out of Riot Games this morning as the game director for Valorant, Joe Ziegler, has announced he's leaving the game. In a short letter, which we have for you below, Ziegler addressed the fans letting them know that he would be departing the game he helped build from the ground up over the past several years. However, he is moving on to a new project within Riot that apparently has not been revealed yet. There's no clues or indication of what that might be, though some have already started speculating it will be adjacent to the game he just left. We'll see how this plays out over the next year or so.

It is with a heart full of gratitude and a deep excitement that I come to you today with news. After 8 years of working on Valorant, building it from the ground up with a team of dedicated and passionate developers who've worked tirelessly to serve you all with the respect and admiration that you deserve, I am giving up the mantle of game director of the Valorant tac-shooter to my good friend, Andy Ho.

Andy is someone who I am proud to say has put many years of his own into Valorant, and whose personal dedication to deliver to the highest standards inspires all who work with him. He has my full faith and trust that he will continue to grow and evolve Valorant year-over-year to become even better than what I could imagine it to be. As for me, I'll be starting something new (*wink, secrets…) in the hopes that we can even scratch the surface of the amazing impact Valorant has already had so far.

That said, I'll not be far from the game and the team and they'll always have my support. Thank you to everyone who has supported and continues to support Valorant, and a special shout out to all who've supported me and my work. You've made my time as your game director a truly joyous and memorable experience.