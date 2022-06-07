Valorant Releases New Patch With Several Agent Fixes

Riot Games has released a new update this morning for Valorant as the team has put in a ton of bug fixes toward the agents. Patch 4.11 has added the new Clutch Mute feature into the game to help players mass mute several people at once, which is about the only primary addition this time around. The rest centers around fixes to different characters, which we have listed for you below that will take effect as soon as you update the game.

Clutch Mute – You now have the option to mass mute your teammates and/or party members so you can focus during clutch moments! Go to Settings (Esc) > Controls > Communication. Set keybinds for Party and Team Voice Clutch Mute Keys.

Press the keybind while in-game to Toggle "ON" the Party and/or Team Voice Clutch Mute and then again to Toggle "OFF"

When "ON," you can toggle the mute any time during your match when you hit the assigned keybind. An icon will appear so you know when it's enabled. BUGS Agents Fixed a bug where Skye would sometimes make an unintended pose, seen in third-person, when holding a gun

Fixed a bug where Jett could reach very faster than intended speeds by using Tailwind in specific locations (aka. "superdash")

Fixed a bug where Yoru could use weapons earlier than intended when exiting Dimensional Drift (…again) Some of you creative types continue to find new ways to trigger variants of this bug since the last few patches. Fixing these loopholes is intended to improve systems that are used by all abilities in the game. Because of this (in addition to the bad experience of getting shot by invisible Yoru), we are keeping a close eye on the results of these changes.

Fixed a bug where Yoru's mask would flicker while running forward during Dimensional Drift

Fixed a bug where you would sometimes see the location of enemy Astra stars

Fixed a bug where you were unable to re-stabilize KAY/O after being themselves resurrected by Sage

Fixed a bug where the following abilities would sometimes disappear from the minimap: Viper's Toxic Screen and Poison Cloud Killjoy's Nanoswarm Cypher's Cyber Cage

Fixed a bug where after switching Valorant Agents in the range or in custom game, the buy menu would sometimes show invalid items

Fixed a bug where Chamber's model would still teleport if killed mid-teleport

Fixed a bug where Skye's Seekers and Fade's Prowler and trails would not navigate down the chute on Breeze

Fixed Sova's trick shot VO line so that it plays when he kills an enemy with a 1 or 2 bounce Shock Bolt It was never intended for these Valorant VO lines to play when destroying an enemy trap. This provided information that wasn't readily available to Sova and his team through other means. We've added this back, but restricted it to play only when Sova kills an enemy player with a bouncing Shock Bolt.

Fixed a bug where Killjoy's Alarmbot and Chamber's Trademark created large white circles on Brimstone's Sky Smoke targeting map

Fixed a bug where Chamber's Rendezvous range indicator does not disappear when far enough away to be off of the minimap