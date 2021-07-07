Valve Announces Dates For The International 10 – Dota 2 Championships

Valve Corporation revealed their plans for the return of an in-person version of The International 10 – Dota 2 Championships this Fall. The company posted this message today, which we have for you below, letting fans know that the event will be coming to Bucharest, Romania, and will be happening in early-to-mid October.

We are thrilled to announce The International 10 – Dota 2 Championships will be held this October in Bucharest, Romania, and the epic battle for the Aegis of Champions will fittingly unfold inside the country's largest stadium — Arena Nationala. Group Stage will run October 7 – 10, with Main Stage play kicking off on October 12. Then on October 17, the two finest Dota 2 teams in the world will face off for the Aegis and their shares of the $40,018,195 prize pool that awaits. Additional information on ticket sales will come shortly. We are grateful for the partnership we have formed with Romania and the city of Bucharest, and very much look forward to gathering with the global Dota 2 community, both in-person and virtually, to celebrate the elite players and amazing fandom at The International. Prepare yourselves. At long last, the battle begins.

While this is cool news to hear about one of the biggest esports tournaments returning to a live crowd, we can't overlook the fact that a lot of the details of how this will play out are missing at the moment. Such as health and safety guidelines as it pertains to people visiting the country. There are currently no lockdown measures in place, but whether or not people will have to go through health screenings or be restricted to two weeks of confinement coming in or leaving is an unknown at the moment. We'll see what happens in the months to come as they start laying the groundwork for attendance.