Vaporeon Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021

It's an Eevee celebration this week in Pokémon GO. The Luminous Legends Y event has introduced Sylveon, the new Fairy-type Eeveelution, to the game. In honor of its release, most of Eevee's other evolutions are currently in Tier Three raids with the exception of the Ice-type Glaceon, the Grass-type Leafeon, and the newly released Sylveon. These raids are a good idea for those looking to build up Eevee Candy, as evolved forms offer additional candy. But what are the best counters to defeat these Tier Three raids as a solo player? With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on the Water-type Eeveelution Vaporeon and perfect your catching strategy. Let's go!

Top Pokémon GO Counters for Vaporeon

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Vaporeon counters as such:

Shadow Raikou (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Shadow Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Shadow Exeggutor (Bullet Seed, Solar Beam)

Shadow Magnezone (Spar, Wild Charge)

Shadow Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Mega Venusaur (Vine Whip, Frenzy Plant)

Mega Manectric (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)*

*Note that only one Mega Pokémon can be evolved at once, so you cannot have two on your team. However, it is not recommended to use Mega Energy for a Mega Evolution just for this raid. It can be completed without Megas.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Vaporeon with efficiency.

Zekrom (Charge Beam, Wild Charge)

Therian Forme Thundurus (Volt Switch, Thunderbolt)

Raikou (Volt Switch, Wild Charge)

Roserage (Razor Leaf, Grass Knot)

Electivire (Thunder Shock, Wild Charge)

Sceptile (Bullet Seed, Frenzy Plant)

Magnezone (Spark, Wild Charge)

Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Thunderbolt)

Tangrowth (Vine Whip, Power Whip)

Breloom (Bullet Seed, Grass Knot)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Vaporeon can be defeated by solo trainers. If you are a lower-level player, though, or even a high-level player that doesn't power up your Pokémon, you may have a harder time time. If you choose the best counters, though, with the best moves and power them up, any trainer should be able to handle these.

When catching these, your best bet is to use Pinap Berries, as this will increase the amount of Eevee Candies you can earn… and those Candies are the real reason to do these raids, as they are not available to catch as Shinies. They aren't very difficult catches so don't waste your Silver Pinaps.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!