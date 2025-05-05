Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: vaseline

Vaseline Releases New Screen Block For Gamers Exposed To Blue Light

Vaseline has a new item specifcally made for gamers, as they have introduced the new Screen Block at SPF 50 for blue light

The product helps protect gamers’ skin from blue light and UV rays emitted by screens during long sessions.

Developed in partnership with Umi Games, Screen Block is promoted as a must-have gaming accessory.

Ogilvy Canada and Unilever aim to raise awareness of digital skin protection for the gaming community.

Vaseline has a new item out on the marked specificvially catered to gamers, as you can now get your hands on Screen Block specifically to protect from blue light. A little known fact that's becoming more well-known is that people who spent time in front of monitors for long periods of time aren't just being exposed to blue light on their eyes, but UV rays generated from the device itself. (You ever see a gamer with a tan who never goes to the beach? Chances are they've gotten a tan from their monitors.) Worse, this can penetrate the skin even deeper with prolonged exposure. So the company has partnered with Umi Games to launch this new option for gamers to protect themselves and keep their skin healthy. We have a couple of quotes from this partnership below.

"No matter the game, the 3.3 billion gamers worldwide all share a common enemy – blue light. Most just don't know it. To shine a spotlight on this invisible reality, we didn't just launch a campaign to raise awareness; we created a product to shield gamers' real-life skin. This is especially important for the 25% of the gaming community who play almost 40 hours per week, and the pro gamers who train over 12 hours per day. A product like Screen Block could really save their skin. It's a "gaming accessory" that we want to see as part of every gamer's routine," said Francesco Grandi, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy Canada

"Bringing playable brand experiences to life has been a journey fueled by creativity and collaboration. Partnering with a globally forward-thinking brand like Unilever allowed us to push creative boundaries and craft a truly immersive, joy-filled world for players. With robust promotional support from in-game integrations to strategic Creator partnerships, we're excited to engage next generation audiences through meaningful, innovative storytelling and experiences," said Tom Parry, President of Umi Games

