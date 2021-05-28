Vegeta's First Family Rises In Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry

The latest expansion of Dragon Ball Super Card Game is currently bringing new attention to the hobby. The set, Supreme Rivalry, is the thirteenth main set and the fourth of the current Unison Warrior series which focuses on the Unison Cards card type, the Dark Demon Realm, and Dragon Ball Heroes' Dark Empire Saga. The most interesting parts about these sets, though, is the way that the cards are sorted into themes. When put in order, you can follow a set through its various focuses. For example, Supreme Rivalry focuses not only on the main Unison Warrior themes but also the conflict between Super Saiyan 2 Gohan and Boujack, the Android Saga, and more. Some of the set's most remarkable cards, though, are inspired by the film Dragon Ball Super: Broly. This section of the set features a collection of cards featuring Saiyans that feels like a retrospect of Goku and Vegeta's histories and the tragedy of Planet Vegeta.

The cards focusing on Vegeta in Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry are particularly strong. Fans of Dragon Ball know from the show that Vegeta, even when he was a villain, felt forced into darkness from the way that Freiza weaponized the Saiyans. Here, we see moments of connection between Vegeta and his father, like the above King Vegeta, Hidden Ambitions SPR. These Special Rare cards are absolutely exceptional, featuring textured gold foiling that lights up like a Super Saiyan aura when it catches light.

It's not only the history of Vegeta and the Saiyans that is worth collecting in Dragon Ball Super: Supreme Rivalry. One of my favorite pulls from the booster box I opened was SSB Vegeta, at Full Power card. This card can be pulled either as a regular card or a foil, and both are cool but the way that the foil makes the Super Saiyan Blue aura light up is great.

There's a lot of great game-focused Dragon Ball Super Card Game content out there, but coming from a collector who loves Pokémon TCG cards and who grew up watching and loving Dragon Ball in all of its forms, this is a set well-worth collecting.