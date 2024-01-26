Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alvios Games, Vellum

Vellum Confirmed For Steam Next Fest Before Release

Alvios Games have confirmed they will release a free demo for Vellum during the next Steam Next Fest before the game is released in March.

Article Summary Alvios Games announces a free Vellum demo during Steam Next Fest in February.

Vellum to embark on Early Access release on Steam, scheduled for March 28.

Cooperative gameplay for up to four players as Scribes battling the Torn.

Customize your play with over 300 powers, 100 upgrades, and quirky literature puns.

Indie game developer and publisher Alvios Games confirmed they will release a free demo for Vellum ahead of the game coming out in March. Specifically, you'll see a free demo during Steam Next Fest, happening from February 5-12, which will eventually lead to the game's Early Access release on Steam, scheduled for March 28. Along with the news came a new trailer for you to enjoy here while we wait out the next week or so.

Vellum

Step into the world of fantastical fables as you become a legendary Scribe. With over 300 Pages of Power, the Scribes must empower their inky spells to repel the dark presence known as the Torn. Scribes will utilize the Power of the Font to craft their own upgrade path through a variety of playstyles. Journey through tomes while making key decisions that will affect not only you and your team's powers, but the strength of the Torn as well. Endless possibilities await you on your adventure into the library of Vellum. Adventure is better with friends! Vellum supports seamless online cooperative play for up to four Scribes. Your curiosity and experimentation will be rewarded as you explore different builds as a team. Scribes have the unique ability to alter the power of the enemy Torn and drastically change the landscape of battle. Thinking strategically will be key for writing a story that ends in victory.

Swift Tales: Approachable 30-minute roguelike runs crafted for quick gameplay sessions for 1-4 players.

Approachable 30-minute roguelike runs crafted for quick gameplay sessions for 1-4 players. Torn Pages: With over 100 upgrades and spells to choose from, only you will decide how your foes evolve throughout the course of battle.

With over 100 upgrades and spells to choose from, only you will decide how your foes evolve throughout the course of battle. Scrolls of Power: Tear through enemies with over 300 powers for you and your team. All powers can be build-makers, no filler.

Tear through enemies with over 300 powers for you and your team. All powers can be build-makers, no filler. The Font: Invoke majestic powers as a team through the mystical Ink Font in combination with your individual builds.

Invoke majestic powers as a team through the mystical Ink Font in combination with your individual builds. Fabled Scribes: Take ink to paper and infuse your Scribe with colorful ultimate and signature powers, creating over 70 loadout combinations.

Take ink to paper and infuse your Scribe with colorful ultimate and signature powers, creating over 70 loadout combinations. Brutal Bindings: Increase your challenge by affixing bindings to your Tomes. Greater challenge brings greater rewards!

Increase your challenge by affixing bindings to your Tomes. Greater challenge brings greater rewards! Reference Section: All the high-quality literature puns you could ever desire.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!