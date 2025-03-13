Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Alvios Games, Vellum

Vellum Will Leave Early Access At The Start Of May

After being in Early Access for several months, Vellum has confirmed that the full release will be launched at the start of May

Article Summary Vellum exits Early Access, hitting full release on May 2 via Steam, offering a thrilling PC gaming experience.

Play as a legendary Scribe in Vellum, crafting over 70 loadout combos in a fantastical fable universe.

Engage in 30-minute roguelike sessions with swift decision-making and over 300 powers as a team.

Seamless co-op play invites up to four Scribes to leverage the Font's power against the dark presence of the Torn.

Indie game developer and publisher Alvios Games announced the official release date for Vellum today, as the game leaves Early Access this year. The game has been in testing for a while now, but that will change when the full version comes out on May 2 for PC via Steam. With the news comes a new trailer, which you can check out here.

Vellum

Step into the world of fantastical fables as you become a legendary Scribe. With over 300 Pages of Power, the Scribes must empower their inky spells to repel the dark presence known as the Torn. Scribes will utilize the Power of the Font to craft their own upgrade path through a variety of playstyles. Journey through tomes while making key decisions that will affect not only you and your team's powers, but the strength of the Torn as well. Endless possibilities await you on your adventure into the library of Vellum. Adventure is better with friends! Vellum supports seamless online cooperative play for up to four Scribes. Your curiosity and experimentation will be rewarded as you explore different builds as a team. Scribes have the unique ability to alter the power of the enemy Torn and drastically change the landscape of battle. Thinking strategically will be key for writing a story that ends in victory.

Swift Tales: Approachable 30-minute roguelike runs crafted for quick gameplay sessions for 1-4 players.

Approachable 30-minute roguelike runs crafted for quick gameplay sessions for 1-4 players. Torn Pages: With over 100 upgrades and spells to choose from, only you will decide how your foes evolve throughout the course of battle.

With over 100 upgrades and spells to choose from, only you will decide how your foes evolve throughout the course of battle. Scrolls of Power: Tear through enemies with over 300 powers for you and your team. All powers can be build-makers, no filler.

Tear through enemies with over 300 powers for you and your team. All powers can be build-makers, no filler. The Font: Invoke majestic powers as a team through the mystical Ink Font in combination with your individual builds.

Invoke majestic powers as a team through the mystical Ink Font in combination with your individual builds. Fabled Scribes: Take ink to paper and infuse your Scribe with colorful ultimate and signature powers, creating over 70 loadout combinations.

Take ink to paper and infuse your Scribe with colorful ultimate and signature powers, creating over 70 loadout combinations. Brutal Bindings: Increase your challenge by affixing bindings to your Tomes. Greater challenge brings greater rewards!

Increase your challenge by affixing bindings to your Tomes. Greater challenge brings greater rewards! Reference Section: All the high-quality literature puns you could ever desire.

