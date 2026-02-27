Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Glass Bottom Games, Verminsteel

Verminsteel Releases New Action-Packed Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the upcoming anthropomorphic hack-and-slash fighting game Verminsteel, coming to Steam in the future

Article Summary Verminsteel is an upcoming hack-and-slash action game featuring a corvid hero and animal allies.

Fight waves of enemy vermin using swords, frying pans, and Molotovs in cinematic countryside battles.

Play as additional characters like Clod the badger and Cookie the rat, each with unique combat skills.

Upgrade weapons, unlock new abilities, and challenge four difficulty levels set to hardcore bardcore music.

Indie game developer and publisher Glass Bottom Games revealed their latest game in development as they showed off a new trailer for Verminsteel. If you haven't seen the game yet, it is an anthropomorphic hack-and-slash fighting game where you play as a corvid facing off against massive hordes of enemies. Along with some allies by your side in the form of a hoe-wielding badger and a mouse with a frying pan. You can check out the trailer here and more info below as the game currently has no timetable for release yet.

Verminsteel

Wield swords, Molotovs, frying pans, and more against occupying forces as a crow warrior alongside a crew of determined fuzzy friendlies. Battle thousands of opponents at once and claim strategic points to gain the tactical advantage. Push back the fascists, go toe to toe with their powerful leaders, and kick the wicked forces of the Verminsteel back under the rock they crawled from! For Fragaria! Defend the helpless in cinematic battles across the Fragarian countryside, swinging your broadswords through killer combos to best hostile rats, pigs, hawks, stoats, and more. Encounter and save townsfolk from the Verminsteel's fiendish grasp, then accept gifts of hidden-away stores of upgraded weaponry, new combat skills, and other treasures.

Don't face the Verminsteel alone: Play as other characters like Clod the badger and Cookie the rat, and rally other rescued allies to join the strengthening revolution! Tag-team mid-fight, utilizing their specialized skills to overwhelm enemies in any situation. Equip and upgrade the scavenged weapons of three distinct classes to grow more powerful with every skirmish. Become a storied hero and master an accessible yet deep combat system. Face greater challenges across four difficulty levels, Foam, Bronze, Iron, and Steel, all while rocking out to original hardcore bardcore beats to bash enemies' skulls to.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!