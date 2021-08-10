Diablo II: Resurrected Releases Open Beta Details

Blizzard Entertainment revealed more details today about their Open Beta for the upcoming release of Diablo II: Resurrected. Back in June, the team revealed that they would be working on getting an Open Beta phase going once they ironed out some of the stuff they learned from the previous testing. That time is now as they will be opening up two different periods of testing. The first will be early access for those who pre-ordered the game, while the second will be the official Open Beta to play next weekend on PC and consoles. We got the finer details of the beta below as the game officially comes out on September 23rd.

Early Access weekend – August 13, 10:00am PDT – Fans who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 will be able to access the game early during this time.

Fans who pre-ordered Diablo II: Resurrected or the Diablo Prime Evil Collection on Windows PC, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 will be able to access the game early during this time. Public Open Beta weekend – August 20, 10:00am PDT – During this time, all players will be able to experience the Diablo II: Resurrected Beta simply by downloading the game on PC, Xbox or PlayStation during the weekend. Players will be able to try out cross progression between platforms. Both phases of the Open Beta will include two additional classes for players to dive into. The armor-clad holy Paladin and the ferocious shapeshifting Druid will now be playable alongside the Barbarian, Amazon, and Sorceress. In addition, the Open Beta will also include online multiplayer gameplay allowing up to eight friends to take on the forces of Hell together or even duel each other in PvP combat. While the Open Beta will be limited to the first two acts of the game (we don't want to spoil the experience!), there will be no level cap, so all participants will be able to level up and experiment with a variety of builds for their characters as much as they want until the end of the Open Beta.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Diablo® II: Resurrected™ Street Date Trailer (https://youtu.be/DttPBtsZ5fc)