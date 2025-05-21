Posted in: Game Hardware, Pop Culture, Technology | Tagged: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Debuts Rope Light & Solar Garden Lights

Nanoleaf revealed two new items for their line of lighting products, with the Rope Light for home and the Solar Garden Lights for outside

Article Summary Nanoleaf launches Rope Light, a flexible, multicolor lighting solution you can shape into custom designs.

Rope Light features dynamic RGB effects, animated gradients, and syncs with music or screens for immersion.

Solar Garden Lights are Nanoleaf’s first solar-powered, weatherproof outdoor smart lights with RGB options.

Garden Lights offer auto dusk-to-dawn operation, USB-C charging, remote control, and preset color Scenes.

Nanoleaf revealed two new items for both gamers and those looking for more home decor options as they showed off the Rope Light and Solar Garden Lights. First off, as you can see here, the Rope Light works like many of their office and home lighting panels they've done in the past, but this time they've created a rope where you can shape it however you wish, even spelling out words and making shapes, to then make lighting designs behind it. Meanwhile, the Solar Garden Lights have been offered as a new self-charging low-light option for outdoors to add something extra to your outdoor section. We have more details below as they are both available this month.

Nanoleaf Rope Light

The Nanoleaf Rope Light is an ultra-flexible, multicolor lighting solution that allows users to bend and shape their lighting into virtually any design imaginable. Whether crafting abstract designs, recreating favorite shapes, or outlining décor and furniture with clean lines, the Rope Light offers a creative and playful way to truly personalize your spaces. Featuring RGB addressable lighting with a 5M length, the Rope Light displays multiple dynamic colors at once, while the silicone diffuser delivers an ultra smooth, even glow of illumination.

Users can explore dynamic lighting effects, animated gradients, and thousands of community-generated lighting Scenes in the Nanoleaf App to bring their designs to life. For an even more immersive experience, sync the Rope Light with your TV or PC screen to bring your favorite entertainment to life—or pulse to the beat and melodies of your music for a stunning audio visual light show.

Solar Garden Lights

Also launching today are the Nanoleaf Solar Garden Lights, the company's first-ever solar powered lighting* solution, designed to transform outdoor spaces with ease and elegance. Built with an IP65 weatherproof rating and featuring eight LED bulbs per fixture, the Solar Garden Lights add a magical ambient glow to gardens, patios, walkways, and landscapes. Personalize your outdoor lighting with a full spectrum of customization options, including a palette of 8 vibrant RGB colors and 11 preset animated multicolor Scenes to elevate your home's exterior spaces. Or select from a wide range of tunable warm & cool whites for elegant everyday illumination.

Powered by an integrated solar panel, the Solar Garden Lights feature built-in daylight sensors that automatically turn the lights on at dusk and off at dawn, offering effortless, hands-free control. Users can also charge the lights via USB-C and set auto-off timers for 4, 6, or 8 hours for added convenience. With the included remote, control all of your garden's lights at once (up to 20 light fixtures), cycling through colors, lighting Scenes, and setting on/off timers.

