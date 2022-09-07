NBA 2K23 Will Bring Back The City As Part Of Single-Player Experience

For those of you wondering if The City setting would be coming back in NBA 2K23, worry no longer; it is confirmed to be returning. 2K Games revealed in a brand new trailer and in their latest Courtside Report that they would bring back the central location for all things single-player, which will include improvements, new integrations with MyCareer, and more to explore. What's more, Seasons will be returning to The City as part of a rewards system that will change up every six weeks, allowing you to snag items in the game without paying for extra content. You can read more notes from the devs about what's changed below,m along with the trailer.

Traversal Times : Based on community feedback, the City is slightly smaller than in NBA 2K22 to provide a better experience. Also, Fast Travel stations have been added to quickly jump around the City;

: Based on community feedback, the City is slightly smaller than in NBA 2K22 to provide a better experience. Also, Fast Travel stations have been added to quickly jump around the City; Affiliation Boroughs : Completely revamped boroughs have relocated and turned thematic destinations that really touch upon the true essence of each borough;

: Completely revamped boroughs have relocated and turned thematic destinations that really touch upon the true essence of each borough; The Block and Theater : The new mecca of competition, the Block, is located in the exact center of the City where players can find all of the great content in one central hub. The Theater replaces the warehouse buildings and will serve as a hub to play instant matchmaking games. Every Friday, the four-event playlist will completely swap out to four new events.

: The new mecca of competition, the Block, is located in the exact center of the City where players can find all of the great content in one central hub. The Theater replaces the warehouse buildings and will serve as a hub to play instant matchmaking games. Every Friday, the four-event playlist will completely swap out to four new events. Dreamville Studio : Founded by Grammy-nominated artist and producer J. Cole, Dreamville Studio is a location MyPLAYERs will gain access to if they prove they have what it takes to befriend J. Cole in MyCareer during their quest to win over the City.

: Founded by Grammy-nominated artist and producer J. Cole, Dreamville Studio is a location MyPLAYERs will gain access to if they prove they have what it takes to befriend J. Cole in MyCareer during their quest to win over the City. The Arena : New NBA 2K23 location where to play MyCareer games, the Arena provides a pre-game atmosphere with a sprawling plaza out front. To prepare for the game, players will enter and show off their fit in front of the waiting media, complete any available quests, and more, followed by taking questions from the media post-game.

: New NBA 2K23 location where to play MyCareer games, the Arena provides a pre-game atmosphere with a sprawling plaza out front. To prepare for the game, players will enter and show off their fit in front of the waiting media, complete any available quests, and more, followed by taking questions from the media post-game. Event Center and Jordan Challenge Building: The Event Center's all-new design and look adds a whole new level of flair, fitting for such an important building, while the Jordan Challenge Building will provide players with easy-access to the new in-game mode.