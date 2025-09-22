Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Isekai Interactive, Re: Spin. Die. Repeat.
Re: Spin. Die. Repeat. Launches New Playtest Today
Indie game developer and publisher Isekai Interactive has launched a brand-new playtest for their upcoming game, Re: Spin. Die. Repeat. If you haven't seen the oddly named title yet, this is a deckbuilding roguelike that has been given the twist of adding slot machine mechanics with a fantasy isekai setting, which we hope will set it apart from all the other is a deckbuilding roguelike titles that have flooded the market. The team has launched a brand-new playtest, available right now on Steam, giving you a chance to try a part of the game out while they work toward a release sometime in Q2 2026. You can enjoy the latest trailer and info here as well.
Re: Spin. Die. Repeat.
After dying from overwork, you wake up in a new world to fight evil. Soon, you discover that behind it all stands a dark goddess ruling a vast multiverse of possibility. Now able to retain your memories between reincarnations, you travel through different worlds to end her reign.
- Shape Your Own World: Spin to decide the fate of bizarre isekai realms. Use 200+ unique symbols, 100+ items, and 50+ followers to craft synergies, rig the odds, and bend entire worlds to your will.
- Reincarnate and Repeat: Death is just the start. Keep your memories, unlock new classes, scenarios, and statuses, and chase ridiculous builds with each reincarnation.
- Story in Every Spin: Visual novel-style quests, branching paths, and shōnen-style action are woven into maps, events, and victory conditions. Negotiate with catgirls, unite goblin tribes… each choice and every spin reshapes the world.
- Replay Without Limits: Over 1 billion random levels, 500+ achievements, and a meta-progression system that rewards your victories with new content to unlock.
- Two Ways to Suffer: Casual Mode for relaxed story exploration and profile resets. Isekai Hardcore Mode for roguelike purists who restart from scratch after every death.