Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Isekai Interactive, Re: Spin. Die. Repeat.

Re: Spin. Die. Repeat. Launches New Playtest Today

Indie game developer and publisher Isekai Interactive has launched a brand-new playtest for their upcoming game, Re: Spin. Die. Repeat. If you haven't seen the oddly named title yet, this is a deckbuilding roguelike that has been given the twist of adding slot machine mechanics with a fantasy isekai setting, which we hope will set it apart from all the other is a deckbuilding roguelike titles that have flooded the market. The team has launched a brand-new playtest, available right now on Steam, giving you a chance to try a part of the game out while they work toward a release sometime in Q2 2026. You can enjoy the latest trailer and info here as well.

Re: Spin. Die. Repeat.

After dying from overwork, you wake up in a new world to fight evil. Soon, you discover that behind it all stands a dark goddess ruling a vast multiverse of possibility. Now able to retain your memories between reincarnations, you travel through different worlds to end her reign.

Shape Your Own World: Spin to decide the fate of bizarre isekai realms. Use 200+ unique symbols, 100+ items, and 50+ followers to craft synergies, rig the odds, and bend entire worlds to your will.

Reincarnate and Repeat: Death is just the start. Keep your memories, unlock new classes, scenarios, and statuses, and chase ridiculous builds with each reincarnation.

Story in Every Spin: Visual novel-style quests, branching paths, and shōnen-style action are woven into maps, events, and victory conditions. Negotiate with catgirls, unite goblin tribes… each choice and every spin reshapes the world.

Replay Without Limits: Over 1 billion random levels, 500+ achievements, and a meta-progression system that rewards your victories with new content to unlock.

Two Ways to Suffer: Casual Mode for relaxed story exploration and profile resets. Isekai Hardcore Mode for roguelike purists who restart from scratch after every death.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!