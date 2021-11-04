Virizion Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021

Starting with the Festival of Lights event, the Swords of Justice trio will replace Darkrai as the Tier Five raid bosses in Pokémon GO. The Swords of Justice consist of the Unova-based Legendary Pokémon Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. For this raid guide, we will focus on Virizion. Using this guide, you can build a team of the best counters to use against Virizion in Pokémon GO. Let's get into the details.

Top Virizion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Virizion counters as such:

Shadow Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Mega Pidgeot (Gust, Brave Bird)

Shadow Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Shadow Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

Shadow Ho-oh (Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird)

Moltres (Wing Attack, Sky Attack)

Shadow Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Shadow Zapdos (Thunder Shock, Drill Peck)

Rayquaza (Air Slash, Aerial Ace)

Mega Charizard Y (Air Slash, Blast Burn)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Virizion with efficiency.

Honchkrow (Peck, Sky Attack)

Yveltal (Gust, Hurricane)

Ho-oh (Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird)

Braviary (Air Slash, Brave Bird)

Staraptor (Wing Attack, Brave Bird)

Incarnate Forme Tornadus (Air Slash, Hurricane)

Unfezant (Air Slash, Sky Attack)

Therian Forme Tornadus (Gust, Hurricane)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Zapdos (Charge Beam, Drill Peck)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Virizion has a double weakness against Flying-types and, because of that, it can be defeated with two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three players or more.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Virizion. It is a bit closer to the screen than some Pokémon, though, so keep that in mind.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!