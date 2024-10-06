Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Finite Reflection Studios, Modern Wolf, Void Sols

Void Sols Receives November Release Date For PC

Void Sols will be fully released this November, but before that, the game will have a playable demo during Steam Next Fest this month

Article Summary Void Sols launches November 12, 2024; play demo at Steam Next Fest October 14-21.

Engage in top-down minimalist soulslike combat in a world of geometric secrets.

Overcome bosses, exploit enemy weaknesses, and adapt at bonfires to forge ahead.

Explore dark, abstract world with nonverbal lore and difficulty sliders for all skill levels.

Indie game developer Finite Reflection Studios and publisher Modern Wolf confirmed the full version of Void Sols will be released this November. This is a top-down minimalist soulslike title that will have you fighting through an abstract fantasy world filled with villains that require a little bit of skill and timing to overcome. Ahead of the game's release, the team will have a free demo available on Steam from October 14-21 as part of Steam Next Fest. Enjoy the trailer, as the full game will be out on November 12, 2024.

Void Sols

Death is just a lesson in the geometric gloom. Explore a top-down world as a lowly triangle, and take down powerful angular enemies and bosses as you venture through minimalist surroundings full of secrets. On your quest to liberate a subjugated world, you will face off against sword-wielding grunts, tricksy arrow-flinging fiends, and brutal boss fights that will test your resolve. Acquire Sols by defeating enemies and roaming a rich world of hidden mysteries, and spend them on tailoring your playstyle. Change your loadout and stats at bonfires whenever you can to adapt to the challenges you'll face. Just don't forget to pick up your lost Sols each time you're bested by a foe…

Enter a dark, abstract fantasy with nonverbal narration and extensive lore to discover. With a variety of areas to explore and surprises to interact with, light up every nook and cranny to unveil secret shortcuts, discover hidden items, and reveal what happened to this world plunged into darkness. Don't let its simple geometry fool you! Void Sols is the perfect gateway to the soulslike genre, with a range of difficulty sliders to ease you into the game or to challenge even the toughest soulsike veterans. Turn the tides in your favor by using the enemy's own traps against them, exploiting their weaknesses, and gaining temporary allies. Death is only the beginning as you learn the attack patterns of your enemies to overcome them and forge ahead.

