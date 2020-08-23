Vote Caterpie: Pokémon GO Community Day Poll – Part 3

Niantic is hosting a vote for the September and October Pokémon GO Community Days, and voting is open right now. The vote will run for twenty-four hours and, shortly after the poll closes, the two winners will be announced. Voting will take place on the official Pokémon GO Twitter account, which will give trainers the choice between four candidates: Porygon, Charmander, Caterpie, and Grimer. In this four-part series, Bleeding Cool will take a deep dive into each candidate and determine whether or not they deserve your vote. Next up… Caterpie.

Caterpie is a Bug-type Pokémon that evolves into Metapod, which in turn evolves into Butterfree. If it wins the vote, it will receive the exclusive Charged Attack of Hurricane, which is a Flying-type attack. This is not expected to be a particularly useful move for Butterfree, but let's see what else this Community Day candidate has going for it.

PROS:

It has very sweet eyes, a boppable nose, and that antennae? Aces.

CONS:

Caterpie's Shiny form has been in Pokémon GO for a very long time.

It is a common spawn that can be found essentially anywhere.

Hurricane doesn't do much for Butterfree, even in leagues like the Great League, where Flying-types are dominant.

VERDICT: Don't vote Caterpie. Sorry! It's very cute, and I hope that no Caterpie are reading this, but it is a common wild spawn. If you don't yet have a Shiny Caterpie, you eventually will, and that's a guarantee. Hunt hard, click Caterpie's, and you'll be happy you didn't vote for it over a more viable option.

Voting closes tonight, Sunday August 23rd at 6PM Pacific. The winner will be the featured Pokémon of the next Community Day, scheduled for Sunday, September 20, 2020. The runner-up will get their own Community Day on Saturday, October 17, 2020.