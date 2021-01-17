VR Title Baba Yaga Officially Released On Oculus Quest

Baobab Studios officially released their latest star-studded VR title Baba Yaga this week onto the Oculus Quest. The game boasts an all-female cast including Oscar winner Kate Winslet, Daisy Ridley, Oscar and three-time Grammy winner Jennifer Hudson, and three-time Golden Globe winner and seven-time Oscar nominee Glenn Close, all providing voices to several of the characters in this VR adventure. It's a tad short as this is more of a short story than a full VR game with multiple levels, but its an experience to be had and it only runs you $6. You can read more about the story below as well as check out th latest trailer for the game, in case you're interested to see what it looks like before buying.

Generations ago, a group of settlers were ship wrecked on a mysterious forested island. It had no sign of civilization, though it had everything else needed to survive and start a new life… but as the villagers hack away at the land's natural resources, they soon discover that deep in the forest lives a powerful force of nature, Baba Yaga (voiced by Kate Winslet). When your mother, the Village Chief (voiced by Glenn Close), falls deathly ill, it's up to you—Sacha, the eldest and heir to the village throne—and your sister Magda (voiced by Daisy Ridley) to do the unthinkable: brave the enchanted Forest (voiced by Executive Producer Jennifer Hudson) to find the cure for your mother. Sometimes a force for evil, sometimes a force for good, the enigmatic witch Baba Yaga uses her powers to protect the forest from the villagers' encroachment. The fate of humanity, nature, and your mother rests in your hands.