Walk Among Us Vampire Collection Welcomes You To The Masquerade

In this episode, Jason chats about the Vampire: The Masquerade novel, Walk Among Us by Genevieve Gornichec, Cassandra Khaw, and Caitlin Starling. Due out May 4, Walk Among Us is a collection of three horror novellas set in the World of Darkness universe, specifically Vampire: The Masquerade, one of their massively popular role-playing games (RPG).

Say the publishers:

– In Gornichec's "A Sheep Among Wolves," depression and radicalization go hand-in-hand as a young woman finds companionship in the darkness – In Khaw's "Fine Print," an arrogant tech bro learns the importance of reading the fine print in the contract for immortality – In Starling's "The Land of Milk and Honey," ideals and ethics bump heads with appetite on a blood farm

The three writers talk about the process of writing tie-in fiction and recent changes to the lore of the long-standing Masquerade world. In this case, the stories were designed to ride a fine line between being too encased in Vampire: The Masquerade lore and still finding a readership with newcomers to the brand.

All three authors are veterans of horror fiction– the Locus-nominated Cassandra Khaw has written fifty-one stories and six books, three this year, with her new novella Nothing but Blackened Teeth coming from Tor's new imprint Nightfire in 2021. Genevieve Gornichec and Caitlin Starling move from short fiction to novels this year with Gornichec's debut novel The Witch's Heart and Caitlin Starling's book The Luminous Dead.

