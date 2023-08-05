Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Moxi Games, Wardens Rising

Wardens Rising Announced For PC & Consoles In 2024

Big Moxi Games has revealed their next game will be Wardens Rising, as they are planning to release it next year on multiple platforms.

Indie game developer Big Moxi Games confirmed this week they will be releasing their latest game, Wardens Rising, sometime in 2024 for PC and console. The game is a PvE hero-based shooter that the team is touting as a "Diablo meets League of Legends" kind of vibe. You'll have to defend a series of bases on both sides by using your Warden's unique abilities, along with customizable gear that you'll build into a combination of attacks and defenses. All to defend your core from enemy invasions while also trying to attack theirs. We got more info and the trailer below as we wait to find out when it will arrive.

Wardens Rising is an action-packed thrill ride, combining top-down hero shooter action and base defense concepts to deliver an experience unlike any other. With the fate of humanity at stake, you'll choose from five Warden classes and dive into battle to fend off waves of invaders in the solo campaign or in online multiplayer co-op with up to four of your friends. Fortify your defenses and upgrade your character's items and abilities to dominate hordes of enemies, take down bosses, and save humanity from the ultimate, interdimensional threat. In each battle, you'll lay waste to hundreds of enemies traveling inexorably down paths leading to vital energy cores you must defend using a mix of unique hero abilities and a customizable loadout of technology that includes a pet companion, cunning traps, walls, portals, and more. Between battles, you'll unlock and upgrade new technology to become powerful enough to defend more challenging maps and invasions, progressing through the regions and taking on invasion bosses.

Righteous Warrior: The fate of humanity is at stake. You're the only one strong enough to take on the hordes of enemies. As a Warden hero, embark on a campaign to save humanity from an existential threat.

The fate of humanity is at stake. You're the only one strong enough to take on the hordes of enemies. As a Warden hero, embark on a campaign to save humanity from an existential threat. Smart Defense is the Best Offense: Tactical, on-the-fly positioning and building are vital to achieving glory against the otherwise daunting waves of enemy attacks.

Tactical, on-the-fly positioning and building are vital to achieving glory against the otherwise daunting waves of enemy attacks. Custom Tech Loadouts: Experiment with different combinations of technology to defend cores, including traps, towers, walls, portals, and more!

Experiment with different combinations of technology to defend cores, including traps, towers, walls, portals, and more! Procedural Content: Try your hand at co-op missions which pit up to four players against a new invasion every time. Do you have what it takes to beat missions on Godlike difficulty?

