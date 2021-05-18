Warframe Announces Gara Prime Access With Release Date

Digital Extremes revealed today that they have a release date for the Gara Prime gear in Warframe, and it's coming very soon. The team will be releasing it on May 25th as the legend of the glass-armored warrior continues with a special powered-up Prime variant, which will officially become the 32nd Prime Warframe release. We got more details and some images of the armor below as the team shared what's coming with it and how the rest of the content will play out.

The glass-manipulator Warframe Gara was the first Warframe to fell a Sentient on the Plains of Eidolon but now Gara Prime, a relic from the Orokin Era, will emerge with upgraded power and a purpose clear as crystal. Whether players are keeping a key enemy distracted with Spectrorage, sending volleys of explosive glass shells with her signature Astilla Prime shotgun or sweeping a few Lancers aside with her Shattered Lash Ability, Gara Prime is well-equipped for any situation. The Gara Prime Access accessories include:

Catena Prime Ephemera

Castellan Prime Kavat Armor

Sabella Prime Gene-Masking Kit (Includes Fur Pattern and Four Colors)

90-Day Resource and Affinity Boosters

BONUS: Kavat Incubator Upgrade Segment and Kavat Starter Kit

Wukong Prime to be Vaulted on Tuesday, May 25

The popular Wukong Prime is the most used Prime Warframe for Missions played on PC. The Wukong Prime Warframe and his Zhuge Prime and Ninkondi Prime signature weapons will be vaulted next week with the release of Gara Prime Access. Players are encouraged to collect Relics with his Prime items before he is vaulted.

Octavia Prime Access to End on Tuesday, May 25

The Octavia Prime Warframe Prime Weapons and Accessories are still available until Gara Prime Access launches next week. There is only one week left to instantly upgrade to her signature Tenora Prime, Pandero Prime and much more.