Warframe Reveals More Info About The Diviri Paradox

Digital Extremes revealed new content coming to Warframe as players will be diving into The Diviri Paradox next year. During their latest Devstream, which you van check out down at the bottom, the team went over a couple of new additions to the game as Veilbreaker will launch on November 2nd. Not to mention the upcoming Lua's Prey content that is set to drop in December. Plus, the team went over some of the new 2023 additions that will drop, specifically The Diviri Paradox. We have more notes from the devs below to go with the video.

Jump into Warframe November 2 for the Complete 'Veilbreaker' Experience

"Echoes of Veilbreaker is launching for all platforms November 2 and Warframe players today got a complete look at the update. Some long-awaited reworks to boss enemies and changes to Kahl's Break Narmer missions are on the way alongside a host of cosmetic and QOL enhancements plus a new Skaut landing craft. As players continue their work in Kahl's Garrison, their progress in Break Narmer missions will now persist, showing challenge progress instead of resetting. Kahl will also now be photoshoot ready! A new Captura button in Kahl's Arsenal brings Kahl into an owned Captura scene for his close up.

A rework of Void Sabotage boss enemies Venk'ra and Sprag is launching with a twist, introducing new fight mechanics in Kahl's weekly missions along with an aesthetic update. Venk'ra Tel can be found in the 'Prison Break' mission and Sprag is located in the 'Junk Run' mission, providing an optional added challenge to the Break Narmer mission for players to complete between their primary objective. Dojo creators will also find a new room available with the update, bringing the Ostron Cove to players with more than 200 Ostron themed decorations for them to customize. Adding to the heap of cosmetic enhancements coming to the in-game Market are new Archon Shard Ephemeras, Renok Hammer and Avex Sniper Skins, and a new Gerousic Helmet for one of Warframe's finest space warriors – Styanax.

Also launching with Echoes of Veilbreaker is the Ember Starter Pack! Available from the in-game Market, players can boost their Arsenal instantly with a new Warframe, Customizations, and more powerful items. Using Ember's fiery Abilities and Essential Heat Damage Mods, players can light the Origin System aflame and ignite their enemies as they burn to ash."

A Howling Force Comes to Warframe in 'Lua's Prey' this Winter

"A sinister entity is brewing in a desolate location on Lua and The Lotus is recruiting all Tenno to venture into this destroyed piece of Earth's moon to investigate in Warframe's Lua's Prey update. Coming to all platforms this winter, Lua's Prey serves as a light prequel to Warframe's anticipated The Duviri Paradox expansion, adding 2 new survival missions with Necramech components alongside new cosmetics including Void Shell and Deluxe skins. Lua's Prey will also introduce players to Warframe's first wolf-inspired Warframe, Voruna, designed in collaboration with Joe Mad (Darksiders) of Airship Syndicate.

Unveiled at TennoCon 2022 in July, Voruna is a relentless hunter of god-prey and shadow of the night joining the sci-fi action game's growing roster of playable Warframes to instantly unlock or earn in-game. A formidable, yet loyal beast, Voruna was once guardian of one of Lua's holiest of temples. Emerging from the shadows and seething in crimson glow, Warframe players can harness the heart of the pack, Voruna, when Lua's Prey launches for all platforms this winter.

For Fashion Frame fanatics, Lua's Prey also brings new cosmetics enhancements by way of Void Shell Skins and Deluxe Skins. With the new Xaku Deluxe Skin and the new Lotus Skin alongside freshly added Void Shell Skins for Grendel, Mag, and Frost, Fashion Framers can continue to create more endless combinations to give their Warframe a one-of-a-kind look. Closing out Devstream 165, Digital Extremes dove into Prime Resurgence with the Warframe community and offered another look at its next rotation – Valkyr and Saryn Prime – launching for all platforms November 3 before providing players with an update on Cross Play development efforts."