Warframe Reveals New Details Behind The New War Expansion

Digital Extremes revealed a few more details about The New War, the latest expansion on the way this month for Warframe. Chief among them are the new playable characters that make their introductions in Act I of this new content, as you will take control of iconic enemies like Kahl-175 the Grineer, Veso the Corpus Tech, and the Dax: Teshin. We also got a look at the brand new Warframe being added to the game in the form of the Caliban, which you see here, and more. You can read more below and check out the latest trailer as the content will go live on December 15th.

New Warframe – Caliban Erra's twisted masterpiece, a true hybrid of Warframe and Sentient. Raised from the wreckage of the Old War to carve a swathe through the New. Caliban is Warframe's 48th unique playable Warframe and will be added to the game on all platforms on December 15 when The New War launches. A Sentient-Warframe hybrid, Caliban has a passive Ability to resist damage types as he continues to take hits (for himself and his squadmates). Caliban was first revealed during TennoCon 2021's Art of Warframe digital panel. Passive Ability: Adaptive Armor – Allies within Affinity range gain increased resistance to the types of damage they are currently taking.

Allies within Affinity range gain increased resistance to the types of damage they are currently taking. Razor Gyre – Become a spinning vortex of death. Hold Fire to accelerate the maelstrom, increasing damage, then target an enemy to dash toward them. Hitting enemies inflicted with Sentient Wrath creates a destructive blast.

Become a spinning vortex of death. Hold Fire to accelerate the maelstrom, increasing damage, then target an enemy to dash toward them. Hitting enemies inflicted with Sentient Wrath creates a destructive blast. Sentient Wrath – Smash the ground sending out a wave of destruction. Those not killed by the initial blast are helplessly lifted into the air where they continue to suffer damage for a short time.

Smash the ground sending out a wave of destruction. Those not killed by the initial blast are helplessly lifted into the air where they continue to suffer damage for a short time. Lethal Progeny – Call on Caliban's Sentient aspect to produce up to three Conculyst comrades to fight by his side, and repair shields when not in combat.

Call on Caliban's Sentient aspect to produce up to three Conculyst comrades to fight by his side, and repair shields when not in combat. Fusion Strike – Converge three streams of raw energy upon a single point, causing a massive reactive blast. The fallout from the blast will strip the armor from all enemies that touch it. Harrow Prime Access Harrow Prime Access will launch on December 15 alongside The New War and for a limited-time, players can instantly unlock or earn Harrow Prime and his signature Weapons and Accessories. Always prepared to sacrifice, this monastic Warframe uses the Void to bolster allies' defenses and amplify their lethality. Scourge Prime – Smite the unrighteous with Harrow Prime's signature speargun

Smite the unrighteous with Harrow Prime's signature speargun Knell Prime – Ring a funeral toll upon enemy skulls with Harrow Prime's signature pistol

Ring a funeral toll upon enemy skulls with Harrow Prime's signature pistol Prime Accessories: Nave Prime Syandana : Invest Harrow Prime with this golden Syandana of holy office Templar Prime Suit : The dress uniform worn with pride by Harrow's faithful legions



