Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader Drops Fourth Dev Diary Check out the latest developer diary video for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader as the game winds its way to a 2023 release.

Developer and publisher Owlcat Games has released the fourth developer diary video for Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader leading up to the game's release. The latest diary gives you a much better look at the Koronus Expanse, which is the region where a lot of this game will be taking place. The video shows off some of the content that helped make the characters, the cities, the people, and more that you'll find throughout the game, along with a look at how they came up with a lot of the designs and concepts to help set this title apart from other Warhammer games. Enjoy the video!

"Traverse incredible distances in your giant voidship, traveling between a multitude of systems across the Koronus Expanse, a barely charted and incredibly perilous area of space in Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. Despite being considered a backwater of the Imperium, this region encompasses an enormous stretch of the void filled with prodigious opportunities for profit and exploration. Show your subjects mercy or disdain, stay faithful to the God-Emperor, or consort with enemies of Mankind – every decision and every act of the Rogue Trader sends ripples throughout the entire sector, changing the in-game world and those who inhabit it."

"Rogue Traders never travel alone. Gather your retinue that might include holy warriors, twisted psykers and perfidious xenos. All of them are ready to follow you into the darkness between the stars. They will offer you counsel, aid you in battle, and allow you to gather ever more power. In return, you can guide them through their personal journeys, changing their destinies forever. Slaughter the enemies of Mankind in a fully-fledged turn-based combat system. Take advantage of cover, the environment, and careful positioning to overpower your enemies. When that is not enough – use your companion`s powerful abilities to turn the tide of battle and achieve victory even in the direst of situations. Our video game adaption of the classic Rogue Trader rule set allows an enormous number of possibilities for you to explore."