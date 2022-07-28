Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Will Launch In Mid-August

Snowprint Studios have announced that they will finally be releasing Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus globally next month. The team has been teasing Tacticus for a while now as they have been working on this hex-based game for mobile devices next month, bringing about a very specific era of the franchise's history for you to fight your way through. The game will have extensive PvE campaigns as well as quick battles with opponents in PvP for you to experience. Those looking to get in on the action can already pre-register for the game at the official site (linked above), with those who do so receiving special rewards at launch. You can rea dup more on it below and check out the latest trailer as it will officially launch on August 15th, 2022.

With stunning graphics, a rich lore-heavy campaign, epic PvE and PvP gameplay, and all the Warhammer 40,000 action players expect, Tacticus allows players to tap into the boundless universe of Warhammer 40,000, anytime, and anywhere. Fight through the galactic warzone with units from eight Warhammer 40,000 factions. Players will rise to the challenge in planetwide campaigns, face off against arch enemies in pitched PvP skirmishes, and collaborate with fellow guild members to take down massive bosses. Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus will launch with eight playable factions, and more will be on the way thanks to regular updates throughout the game's development. Each campaign features a deep narrative crafted by renowned Warhammer scribe Matt Forbeck. Throughout Tacticus, players unlock squads of some of the most powerful warriors in the Warhammer 40,000 universe as they fight through multiple parallel campaigns. Live PvP will be premiering with the first event one week after launch. Fast-paced skirmishes with no waiting time will bring players head-to-head in intense combat. Post-launch, the team has plans for massive Guild vs Guild wars that take PvP to a larger scale.