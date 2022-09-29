Warhammer 40K: Warpforge Set To Debut At Steam Next Fest

Developer and publisher Everguild will be debuting Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge during October's Steam Next Fest. Working in conjunction with Games Workshop, the team will be taking the world of the TTRPG and meshing it into a free-to-play collectible card game. The game was announced back in June, but since then, we've heard and seen very little of it as the game is still in development. Steam Next Fest will be the first time players will actually be able to try it out as they will have a free demo going from October 3rd-10th. We have a little more about what players can expect to see down below.

Warpforge is an upcoming collectible digital card game based on Games Workshop's Warhammer 40,000 universe. Players will immerse themselves in this vast universe through single-player campaigns exploring each of the warring factions. They will fight in draft and constructed competitive modes in both regular play and time-limited competitions with unique rules of engagement. Committed players will be able to take part in massive alliance wars, which will test the mettle of even the most seasoned veterans.

During Steam Next Fest, players will have the option to command two of the initial armies in the game: the brutal Goff Orks and the renowned Ultramarines. Each will feature several warlords and unique play styles as well as game mechanics, which players will be able to try out in both multiplayer and practice modes. Better yet, all participants will earn exclusive in-game cosmetics for taking part and for reaching certain milestones. Beyond this first hands-on experience with the game, a developer livestream on Steam during Next Fest will provide even more information about the plans and development roadmap ahead of the game's launch in 2023. Expect information about the initial line-up of armies, game modes, closed beta periods, supported languages, and more!