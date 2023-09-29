Posted in: Games, Microïds, Video Games | Tagged: Bilibili Games, Warm Snow

Warm Snow Arrives Digitally For Consoles This October

Microids has released a new trailer for the game Warm Snow, as they show off how it will look on consoles when it arrives next month.

Microids and Bilibili Games released a new trailer today for Warm Snow, as the game will be making its way to consoles shortly. The game has already been out on PC since January 2022, and then later on mobile devices, offering up players a dark fantasy rogue-lite title in which you embark on a journey through a world that has been corrupted by "warm snow" that for some reason, refuses to melt. You'll be able to experience it for PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on October 20, 2023, complete with everything released for it to date. But until then, enjoy the trailer below.

"In the year 27 of the Longwu era, a strange "warm snow" plunges the world into chaos, turning people into out-of-control monsters. Play as Bi-An, a mysterious wandering warrior, and embark on an epic journey to restore balance to the world. Free the five houses that once protected the world from corruption and unravel the mystery behind the Warm Snow. Choose your equipment according to your fighting style and plunge into the heart of epic battles!"

A dynamic rogue-lite gameplay: Adapt your arsenal of weapons, powers, and elements to suit your personal fighting style.

Adapt your arsenal of weapons, powers, and elements to suit your personal fighting style. Art direction inspired by silk paintings: Immerse yourself in breathtaking aesthetic visuals inspired by silk paintings, adding a unique dimension of poetry and elegance to the game universe.

Immerse yourself in breathtaking aesthetic visuals inspired by silk paintings, adding a unique dimension of poetry and elegance to the game universe. An exotic world drawn from Chinese folklore: Explore a fantasy realm imbued with rich Chinese folklore, where legendary creatures and breathtaking landscapes create an authentic and immersive atmosphere.

Explore a fantasy realm imbued with rich Chinese folklore, where legendary creatures and breathtaking landscapes create an authentic and immersive atmosphere. New languages: Enjoy an even more immersive gaming experience with new languages available.

Enjoy an even more immersive gaming experience with new languages available. Endless replay value: Explore the game over and over again until you finally discover the truth about "Warm Snow" and put an end to it.

Explore the game over and over again until you finally discover the truth about "Warm Snow" and put an end to it. Ash of Nightmare content included: Discover the Nightmare system, new mechanics, items, skills, weapons, and bosses.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!