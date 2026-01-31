Posted in: Games, THQ Nordic, Video Games | Tagged: Nine Rocks Games, Way Of The Hunter 2

Way Of The Hunter 2 Announced For Steam in 2026

Way Of The Hunter 2 has been announced as they will have several new features, including having your own hunting dog to help you

Nine Rocks Games and THQ Nordic have revealed their latest sequel, Way Of The Hunter 2, set for a 2026 launch. The team has added a few new features to this title, the most prominent being the addition of a hunting dog to help you out and also be a fun companion that we assume you can pet. All of which will be set in the Canadian wilderness this time around. Enjoy the trailer and details here as we wait to find out more later on.

Way Of The Hunter 2

Explore the vast outdoors of North America in this next-level open-world hunting game. Feel the thrill of the hunt and keep an eye out for the wild and wonderous species that are roaming the Canadian wilderness. Hunt and display big game like Moose, Elk, Bears or Bison as well as, smaller animals like Rabbits, Turkeys and various other birds. As the ultimate hunting simulator, Way of the Hunter 2's goal is to become the most authentic and advanced virtual hunting experience. Building upon our previous experience, invaluable player feedback, and countless iterations this game will start as the foundation for many updates, expansions and a true long-term support.

With over 10 different real-world brand partners, from hunting rifle manufacturers to high-tech equipment and precision optics, our commitment to realistically simulating your favorite hunting gear guarantees ultimate in-game immersion. As the new hunter in town, you are recruited to take on a series of unique challenges that span two breathtaking environments and introduce you to a cast of memorable NPCs. In New Laurentia, you'll team up with a skilled dog trainer and assist the warden as you uncover the mystery behind the unusual behavior of the local moose population.

Bring your loyal hunting companion to support you while you hunt and track game.. It can search for animal signs, locate blood trails, and track down wounded animals. Your dog will learn and improve with constant exercise and training. Shot Review: Our improved bullet camera lets you break down every shot with precision. Analyze trajectory, speed, angle, placement, and more — learn how to make the perfect shot, every time

Hunting Lodge: Welcome to the Hunting Lodge — your ultimate hub for adventure. Plan your next hunt, showcase hard-earned trophies, and unlock powerful upgrades to build the hunting paradise of your dreams. Each map features its own Lodge, unique to that territory

High Tech Equipment: High end gear will amplify your instincts — delivering the most immersive and realistic hunting experience with improved night vision and next level hunting reserve monitoring for managing your habitats

