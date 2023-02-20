Way Of The Hunter To Release Aurora Shores DLC This Week Way Of The Hunter will take you to the Alaskan wilderness as the brand new Aurora Shores DLC will be released on Thursday.

THQ Nordic revealed they have a new DLC coming to Way Of The Hunter, as they are set to release Aurora Shores this Thursday. This new expansion is basically pushing you to protect the natural resources of Aurora Shores in the Alaskan wilderness, as you will have a chance to explore untouched nature in a very different way from the main game. This latest addition will have you choose from a broad selection of hunting equipment, some of it completely new as you'll have to learn how to use it, as you'll be tasked with attempting to hunt down some of the top trophies in the game. This includes an entirely new class of weapons as you'll now get to hunt with crossbows. We have more info about the expansions for you down below, along with the latest trailer showing it off, as it will be released on February 23rd, 2022.

"As a newly graduated Wildlife Trooper, your mission is to preserve the region's natural resources. Immerse yourself in the untamed wilderness and encounter 14 different species, from Kodiak Bears to Roosevelt Elk and beyond. As a trooper, it's up to you to manage the delicate ecosystem by controlling the population of certain species for the benefit of others. Discover the diverse beauty and open-world habitats of Aurora Shores, from verdant grasslands to soaring mountaintops and lush rainforests. Despite the harsh Alaskan winter, the region boasts breathtaking landscapes year-round. Explore the Nianuk Rise peaks and the sprawling Aivuk Rainforest, and be captivated by the idyllic charm of this unique wilderness. With the Aurora Shores DLC comes a free content patch for the Way Of The Hunter base game, which introduces a new weapon class: Crossbows! These are the perfect weapons to hunt silently without disturbing other animals in the vicinity."