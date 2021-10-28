We Are OFK Set For PlayStation & PC Release In 2022

The folks at Team OFK revealed that their game, We Are OFK, is set to be released sometime in 2022 for both PlayStation and the Switch. The word came down during the PlayStation State of Play livestream as they revealed not just that it will be out next year, but dropped a new trailer featuring the voice cast. The talent for this game includes Ally Maki (Toy Story 4, Dear White People) as Itsumi Saitō on the keyboard, Syhaya Aviel (The Circle, Vinyl) as Carter Flores who provides visuals for the band, Fiona Rene (I Know What You Did Last Summer, ABC's Stumptown) as Jey Zhang who is OFK's producer, and We Are OFK's Creative Director Teddy Dief is Luca Le Fae – the vocalist. They will be providing the voices of a prolific pop band on the rise as you follow four friends in their 20's trying to make it big. You can enjoy the latest trailer for the game down below.

From indie pop band OFK comes the story of how four friends came together to release their debut EP without throwing their phones at walls in frustration. An interactive making-of-the-band series about dreaming, dating, and paying rent in Los Angeles. Itsumi Saito just moved Downtown and broke up with her long-term girlfriend, leaning into her dream of making it in music. But juggling practice, friends, a brutal commute to the west side, and a full-time job… Itsu is struggling to establish herself in the cutthroat music scene of LA. When she talks her way into a shmoozy Hollywood party and makes friends with a rising music producer, she sees a chance to bring her dreams a little closer. We Are OFK is an interactive narrative series of arguing over lyrics, sending sad texts, and playing Interactive Music Videos, including OFK's debut single "Follow/Unfollow" and more!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: We Are OFK – PlayStation Reveal (https://youtu.be/QsSXMJo6Pss)