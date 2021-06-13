We Recap Most Of The PC Gaming Show From E3 2021

It's E3 2021, and as you might suspect, the most jam-packed showcase of them all is usually the PC Gaming Show, and this year was no exception. There's so much of this show to cover, we just have a list of everything there was to talk about that we could get our hands on. It's not complete, there were a few games in the bunch that just straight up didn't have the info we needed at hand, but it's about as complete a list we could give you without working for PC Gamer. You can read about all the games below along with the recap.

Naraka Bladepoint: This game is an exciting new take on the action royale genre: with player experience built around three core pillars of gameplay; speed, agility, and close-quarters combat. To facilitate this, players use grappling hooks to traverse trees, buildings, and all manner of temples and structures littered across Morus' stunning environment. Coupled with some crazy parkour skills, players can quickly scale anything in sight, offering huge variations in strategy — not to mention tactical verticality — to each pulsating battle. Dodgeball Academia: Dodgeball Academia is a sports RPG game featuring rookie dodgeball student, Otto. In a world where dodgeball is life, players join Otto at the academy and train to become the ultimate dodgeball champion. Across eight episodes, players will forge friendships and create rivals, all in the name of developing the best dodgeball team. Level up Otto and develop a dynamic team across a vast and customizable party progression system. All the while, explore the vast Dodgeball Academia and uncover the long-hidden truths that reside within the very walls of the academy.

RAWMEN: RAWMEN is a radical multiplayer arena shooter that pits you against 2-8 of your closest taste buds or foes. Channel your inner souperiority and unleash culinary devastation for good!

Humankind: Can you lead your people to glory over the course of human history? Can you leave your mark on the world in a journey from the Neolithic to the Industrial era? Find out by playing the Closed Beta of Himankind, Amplitude Studios' upcoming historical turn-based strategy game.

They Always Run: Become Aidan, a three-armed mutant who hunts the most dangerous bounties in the galaxy. Catch, slice, dice, and destroy enemies in this exciting 2D platformer with a space-western setting.

Orcs Must Die 3: Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo or with a friend by your side, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series. New to the series, War Scenarios pit players against the largest orc armies ever assembled. Mountable War Machines give players the essential firepower to heave, stab, carbonize, and disarticulate the abominable intruders.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong: Play as three vampires, wield their powers wisely, and strike the right balance between your human and animal side in a heart-pounding story in which your choices will decide the fate of Boston. Hazel Iversen, the Swan, is the new Prince of the Boston Camarilla. An iron hand in a velvet glove, she intends to assert her power and respect the Masquerade, the vampiric law designed to ensure humans never learn of the existence of these creatures of the night. But nothing works as planned. With rumors of plots, murders, and power struggles, you must work in the shadows to protect your Sect in a frantic investigation that plunges Boston into chaos.

Gigabash: For centuries, human technology and culture ruled the surface, yet the deeper secrets of the Earth lay hidden from our eyes. Until one day, the discovery of a new form of energy called forth the ancient terrors unknown to mankind. Thus, began the rise of monsters around the world. Their battle against us and their own kind, raged throughout the world, leaving only destruction in their wake. Unleash Chaos and go on a rampage with up to 4 players, against friends or family, but only ONE can be KING. Play as giant monsters or heroes, and discover the secrets of their origin. Featuring familiar cities and exotic landscapes around the world, no place is safe from the coming havoc.

Lemnis Gate: Lemnis Gate's distinctive time-exploiting mechanics means players can team up with past selves, alter the events of previous rounds, and even reverse death. Whether outwitting opponents online or facing off with friends locally with pass the controller, players will need strategic cunning and skillful execution to succeed as they progressively build their plays in thrilling 1v1 and 2v2 matches. Over five nail-biting rounds all taking place in a 25-second time loop, players select one of seven uniquely skilled operatives and seek to deploy ingenious tactics that will reverberate throughout the match. There is no room for favorites in Lemnis Gate and mastering the abilities of each operative will offer the best chance of victory.

Next Space Rebels: In Next Space Rebels, players will develop from a naive rocket hobbyist into an experienced space activist by designing, building, and launching rockets of increasing complexity. Next Space Rebels enables the joy of creation, lessons of failure, and progress of experimentation, generally reserved for complex sim games, through its accessible "notepad-style" creation tools and intertwined narrative.

War Tales: A century after the Great Plague ravaged the world, those who remain struggle to survive. The cities still standing cautiously eye their neighbors, as roving raiders stalk travel routes in hopes of plundering valuables from unsuspecting travelers. Honest work is difficult to come by in this age, but in such dark and dangerous times, hired blades are always in high demand. Journey across an expansive open world spanning multiple regions in a free-form adventure. Take up arms as a fledgling band of mercenaries seeking work from local taverns, fiefdoms, and duchies. Amass gold and precious resources while growing the company's renown and attracting fresh recruits to replace fallen comrades for whatever trials lie ahead. Mercenary life is a hard one, and the clash of steel is a constant threat. Overcome beasts and bandits alike in tactical turn-based battles where positioning and strategy are the keys to survival. Send sword-wielding brutes headlong into enemies to engage them in combat before directing thieves to flank foes and strike from behind. Command archers to rain arrows on survivors to slow their retreat and run them down before collecting the spoils of war.

Ixion: Mankind is trying to escape its fate. The earth slowly dying, ravaged after years of human destruction and untold pollution. The stars represent a new beginning. A new home. Authorized by DOLOS Aerospace Engineering Corporation (AEC), the Tiqqun space station and its forlorn crew need guiding on a perilous journey through space, with the ultimate hope of finding a new home for humanity. IXION lets players manage station infrastructure and explore the vast stellar map of known solar systems and those beyond to mine valuable resources and trade with others also looking for survival. Players must research new technologies, unlock new areas within the station and most importantly keep the power flowing and your most precious cargo, mankind, alive. By wrestling with the expectations of a doomed generation players must keep following the glimmer of hope that new horizons bring.

FAR: Changing Tides: Swapping sand dunes for sea waves, FAR: Changing Tides expands on the inhospitable world created by developers, Okomotive, in their multi-award-winning debut title, FAR: Lone Sails. Players control Toe, a hero trapped in a drowned landscape with little chance of survival. Finding an abandoned ship, the journey to safety will take players across the horizon in a desperate bid for freedom as Toe seeks answers about what happened to their home.

Lakeburg Legacies: Lakeburg Legacies is a social-based village management sim focused on pairing up your townsfolk to make the best, most effective families in order for your kingdom to grow and thrive. Make couples between your favorite villagers and create the best lineages generations after generations so the families can be as effective as possible in their jobs, which earns your village prestige!

Silt: Alone in an underwater abyss, you are a diver searching the deep to uncover long-forgotten mysteries. Explore the depths, possessing the creatures around you to solve environmental puzzles and travel deeper into the darkness.

Hello Neighbor 2: Hello Neighbor 2 is a stealth horror game about digging up your creepy neighbor's secrets. The twist: the Neighbor is controlled by an AI that learns from the players! As time progresses, his behavior will change and surprise you! Will you dare to outsmart the Neighbor to find out what he hides?

Gloomwood: Trapped in a dark, Victorian city consumed by an ancient curse, you must plan your survival and daring escape using nothing but stealth, an arsenal of eccentric weapons, and your wit in this haunting adventure inspired by the immersive sims and survival horror greats of the late 90s and early 2000s.

Soulstice: The Chimeras are hybrid warriors, forged from the union of two souls. They are the only ones who can oppose the Wraiths, ravenous creatures borne of Chaos itself. Both voiced by Stefanie Joosten (Metal Gear Solid V), Briar and Lute are two sisters who were turned into a Chimera: Briar gained superhuman abilities, but Lute was sacrificed to become her Shade, a spirit with mystical powers. When the city of Ilden falls to the invasion of the Wraiths, the two sisters are sent on a mission to reclaim it. Only by utilizing the abilities of both characters will players unlock their full potential and stop the invasion before it's too late. The sleek, fantasy-inspired world will transport players to places filled with danger and beauty. Thanks to a deep combat system with combos, multiple weapons and many customization options, Briar and Lute will have an endless array of methods to take down enemies as they explore Ilden, facing new threats around every corner.

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters: Lead humanity's greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, in this fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG. Root out and purge a galaxy-spanning plague in a cinematic, story-driven campaign, using the tactics and talents of your own personalized squad of Daemonhunters.

Pioner: In Pioner you act as a former operative who survives in a world after a technological disaster. a Soviet island isolated from the mainland by a large-scale technogenic anomaly. So now you have two primary objectives: Find (and rescue) your comrades and investigate the mystical MOGILNIK station. Pioner is an Action MMORPG game where your main goal is survival and exploration. Secret Soviet underground factories, machines and labs; abandoned settlements that were inhabited by vermin and mutants. Island collapsing before your eyes, can you survive and save the population?

EVE Online: Created with input from EVE players with expertise in the game's different professions and specializations, EVE Academy contains vital information about the game's varied mechanics and intricate systems all in one easy-to-navigate location, making the galaxy-spanning MMO more accessible to new players. After deciding on a career path in EVE Academy, Capsuleers should be well-equipped with everything they need to confidently explore the vast universe of New Eden.

Lumberhill: A crazy multiplayer party game in which lumberjacks try to complete tasks with nature fighting them every step of the way. Race against the clock, fight wildfires, pirates, and extremely annoying monkeys as you travel around the world and through time. Play online/local co-op and PvP or play solo.

Arboria: Begin your journey in this dark fantasy rogue-lite. As a warrior, a Yotun, descend into the ever-changing Durnar and uncover the mysteries of your tribe. Use a variety of Symbiotic Weapons to fight enemies and mutate to become even stronger.

Tinykin: It's the year 2748 and Milo has re-discovered Earth! He'd go down in history for this achievement, but when he lands on the planet he encounters a problem… He's as small as a penny. And everybody's gone. And it's the '90s. This is an action-packed puzzle platformer where you control the alien astronaut Milo and his little army of Tinykin. Jump, skate, and grind your way through a giant house and use the Tinykin's mysterious building powers to find your way home!

Icarus: Humanity's greatest mistake. Once destined to be a second Earth, when terraforming collapsed so did humanity's hopes of colonizing a new world. When xeno-biologists discovered the cause of the failure – exotic matter – new interest was ignited. Valuable beyond reckoning, these 'exotics' unlocked advanced new technologies and sparked an interstellar gold rush. The First Cohort was the first to arrive on Icarus. Part-adventurer, part prospector, they came alone and in groups, seeking their fortunes: dropping to the surface on limited-time permits, harvesting the planet's resources to survive, and extracting exotics before returning to space. In orbit, exotics unlock advanced tech to take on ever more challenging drops. Those that get left behind… are lost forever.

Mechajammer: A tactical cyberpunk turn-based RPG set on an off-world grindhouse jungle colony. Skulk through the shadows or charge in guns blazing. Recruit a unique party for large squad-based assaults as your adventure plunges you deep into the city's secrets.

The Wandering Village: In a world where mysterious toxic spores are contaminating the planet, a group of people seeks shelter on the back of a giant, wandering creature. Become their leader, build their settlement and form a symbiotic relationship with the creature to survive together in this hostile, yet beautiful world.

Death Trash: Death Trash features a post-apocalyptic world where cosmic horrors long for humanity but meet punks with shotguns. It combines old-school role-playing, modern action gameplay and player freedom. Create your own character and explore a handcrafted world.

Songs Of Conquest: Songs of Conquest is a turn-based strategy adventure, characterized by a limited number of moves per turn that encourage the player to strategize against their opponent. While the game does build on the combat and building systems of its predecessors, Songs of Conquest offers a unique take on certain features that are a staple of the genre. Wielders, the game's hero units, are a good example of how Songs of Conquest evolves turn-based strategy gameplay. Where heroes in other games would use a mana resource to cast spells, Wielders harness their power directly from their troops through a resource called the Essence, making the spells they cast dependent on the units in their army. There are various types of Essences that troops can offer, and different buildings produce different types of troops, adding an extra layer of strategic gameplay for players to consider when engaging in combat.

Citizen Sleeper: Roleplaying in the ruins of interplanetary capitalism. Live the life of an escaped worker, washed up on a lawless station at the edge of an interstellar society. Inspired by the flexibility and freedom of TTRPGs, explore the station, choose your friends, escape your past and change your future.

Project Warlock II: Project Warlock II picks up right after the events of the first game, shifting the perspective to that of three disciples of the first game's Warlock. Each perfecting their own discipline, with his or her reasons to confront the old master. Utilizing everything their mentor taught them, and harnessing the powers of combat magic, pyromancy and dark arts – Palmer, Urd, and Kirsten must now put their hard-earned skills to the test.