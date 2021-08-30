We Watched Free Fire Set A World Record In Las Vegas

It isn't often you get to experience seeing a Guinness World Record being set or broken, but we were able to do so thanks to the mobile game Free Fire. A short time ago we were invited out by Garena, the game's publisher, to check out their festivities in celebrating the game's fourth anniversary, in case you haven't been paying attention to gaming on a global scale, Free Fire has been one of the fastest-growing mobile titles around the globe, primarily doing a lot of their business in the APAC region.

They've been spreading out to different parts of the world for the past two years and have quickly gained a big audience in the Americas. In case you haven't played it yet, the game is a quick-to-play battle royale for iOS and Android that has been praised for its fast matchups and easy-to-play controls, which in many ways put it above a lot of its competition. In fact, by the end of Q1 2021, the game has surpassed PUBG Mobile's all-time revenues in the United States, which is saying something considering PUBG Mobile is still a hot property with esports competitions.

To mark the fourth anniversary and all of the success the game has had on this part of the globe, they wanted to mark the occasion in a big way. The idea was conceived to set a break a Guinness World Record with the game, and to do that they needed some help. Garena hooked up with Limelight Projection Mapping and WorldStage Inc. to break the record for the Largest Project Video Game Display. Limelight has already been doing this kind of thing a lot, especially in places like Dubai with tall buildings and skyscrapers, where they take their special projection system and digitally map the graphics across the surface of whatever structure they intend to put the image on. So rather than just projecting it like you would a reel-to-reel projector, the image is practically crafted onto the building to match all of its shapes and grooves and outcroppings so the projection is a perfect display. As you can see from the image above.

We were flown out to Las Vegas by the company and put up in the Tropicana Las Vegas to witness the World Record in person. They threw a small party in the parking lot behind one of the hotel's sides, which served as the projector for this event. We were given a light show and a few displays of the power they wielded with this kind of artwork, while local Las Vegas musician Percussia gave us a short performance. We were then treated to a few different artists who created one-of-a-kind movies that worked with the design of the hotel. Then it was time for the event as they cued up the game and let it play, covering 46,733.65 square feet of the hotel's side. The display essentially shattered the past World Record by more than double as they highlighted gameplay and celebrated with a special Anniversary mission for Free Fire, which is available now until September 5th Along with a special Fourth Anniversary interface, login rewards, anniversary gifts, special daily missions and more.

Being able to witness it first hand is really awesome, and everyone involved should enjoy the feather in their cap for as long as they can as this was quite an accomplishment. Just witnessing the tech was a sight to behold as there are a ton of possibilities for this when it comes to artistic installations that don't require scaling a building to set it up. It'll be interesting to see what they do to top this for the Fifth Anniversary next year, as we're personally hoping they try this again in a new location somewhere else in the world. But for now, its nice to know they're officially in the record books with one of the biggest promotional displays ever created for a video game.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Record-breaking Free Fire Projection Gameplay | NEW Guinness World Record | Free Fire NA (https://youtu.be/mzyNnwITQM4)