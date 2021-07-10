Weapon Of Choice DX Run-And-Gun Game Coming To Consoles Soon

Southern Indiana-based independent developer Mommy's Best Games has announced the consoles compatible to play their run-and-gun game Weapon of Choice DX! Additionally, we now have a definitive release date for this high-energy side-scrolling indie game, which is September 2nd of this year.

Weapon of Choice DX will be coming to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One consoles on September 2nd and with it, a story of bizarre, rather non-Euclidian gene-combining monstrosities invading the Earth. This game will feature non-linear options of gameplay, making no two experiences quite the same.

According to the press release put out by developer Mommy's Best Games, the features for this game include the following:

Choice is your Weapon! Play through non-linear levels and make dynamic in-level branch decisions!

Each playable character has their own special weapon two fire modes!

Rescue unique playable characters and add to total number of playable lives!

Experience Death Brushing! Unlike traditional one-hit kill games, you have a chance to get out of a tight spot.

Reap revenge for your downed Operatives with the Vengeance Missile!

Scale walls and attack from anywhere with the automated Spiderpack!

Replay to experience different storylines with completely distinct endings!

Rock out to original music with a heavy metal guitar soundtrack!

Remastered for 4K resolution, in wide-screen format, at 60 fps!

Are you excited to preorder Weapon of Choice DX by Mommy's Best Games? You can watch the trailer for this game on YouTube by clicking the link at the end of this article. Do you think this indie sidescroller looks fun? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Weapon of Choice DX * Coming Sept 2nd * XB1_PS4_NSW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kWaQx0uQ_cA)