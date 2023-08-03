Posted in: Games, Renegade Game Studios, Tabletop | Tagged: TTRPG, Welcome To Night Vale

Welcome To Night Vale Is Getting Its Own Roleplaying Game

It looks like there's an eerie TTRPG on the horizon, and it has a soothing radio voice, as Welcome To Night Vale will get its own game.

Renegade Game Studios announced during Gen Con 2023 that they are currently working on a TTRPG for Welcome To Night Vale. In case you weren't already aware of what this is, Welcome to Night Vale is currently the most popular fiction podcast in the world, with hundreds of episodes currently available online for free for you to listen to. The show was created in 2012 by Joseph Fink and Jeffrey Cranor, who crafted a public radio news-like show featuring the voice of Cecil Baldwin, who takes on the role of Cecil Gershwin Palmer, talking about the events happening in their desert town that seems to be in its own unexplained plane of existence where almost everything that can happen will happen, with terrifying results.

The team didn't give any grand details about what the TTRPG would be about or look like; all we do know at this point is that the company is looking to publish the game sometime in 2024. We're guessing there will be a primary Players Handbook, followed by some modules for possible stories based on the podcast. For now, here are a couple of quotes about the new deal, as we keep a third eye on… The Weather.

"Joseph and Jeffrey have created a fantastic world full of vibrant characters, mystery, and rich, engaging stories. Roleplayers around the world have long been fans of the series, and we're excited to now allow them to have their own adventures in the world of Night Vale," said Scott Gaeta, President and Publisher at Renegade.

"For over a decade, Jeffrey and I have been building the world of Night Vale with our podcast, touring live shows, and novels. Now we cannot wait for people to finally get to step into that world themselves and start telling their own stories about a weird little desert town," said Night Vale co-creator Joseph Fink.

