What Is Now In 12KM Strange Eggs In Pokémon GO As Of April 2022?

The All-Hands Rocket Retreat event shook up the state of Shadow Pokémon in Pokémon GO earlier this month. It introduced new Shadows, debuted two new Shadow Shinies, suited Giovanni with Shadow Latias, and added a new species to 12KM Strange Eggs. Let's take a look at what comes in Strange Eggs to determine if these are worth hatching.

The current rotation of 12KM Strange Eggs in Pokémon GO includes:

Vullaby – Shiny is available, rate not confirmed

Larvitar – Shiny is available, standard rate

Sandile

Pawniard

Pancham

Scraggy

Deino – Shiny is available, rate not confirmed

Skorupi – Shiny is available, standard rate

Salandit

Absol – Shiny is available, boosted rate

Skrelp

12KM Eggs are quite the chore to walk off, so you may want to look at this list to see how much you covet these Pokémon. There are many that are available elsewhere. For example, Larvitar and Scraggy can both be encountered by winning three GO Battle League bouts. Larvitar, Skorupi, and Skrelp can also be found in the wild. Deino can be found in the wild as well, but it is an aggressively rare spawn. Larvitar, Deino, Skorupi, and Absol are also known to feature in raids from time to time.

Right now, it is Salandit that everyone wants. This is the newest species that has been added to Pokémon GO and it is the first Alolan in 12KM Eggs. I personally am taking the risk by collecting and hatching these eggs in pursuit of a Salandit, as there are other species worth getting for me. You, too, can look at this list to see if you have overlapping goals. For example, 12KM Eggs can offer me a chance at Salandit, two Shinies that I need with Vullaby and Deino, and XL Candy that I want to use for Larvitar, Deino, Absol, and Sandile.