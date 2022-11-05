What Is The New Coin Pokémon Appearing Today In Pokémon GO?

This week, an as-of-yet unreleased Pokémon was found in the Pokémon GO code by dataminers under a file named pmMystery. Inside the file, this species is referred to as pm1080 which has led some to believe that this will be the 1080th Pokédex entry. Now, it has been revealed that this Pokémon will follow Trainers in Pokémon GO around the map after today's Community Day Classic: Dreaming of Dratini event ends. In addition to this strange occurrence, there will be gold Poké Stops appearing on the map that will offer mysterious coins when spun. Let's get into the details.

Here is everything we can confirm about this new Pokémon appearing in Pokémon GO:

Cannot be caught: At this time, this new species cannot be caught.

Second-ever instance of a GO-first debut: This is the second time a species has appeared first in Pokémon GO before the main series games. The first was Meltan.

This is a Scarlet & Violet tease: We are less than two weeks away from the release of the upcoming main series game Scarlet & Violet which introduces the Paldea region along with the ninth generation. This strange occurrence is confirmed to be a tie-in marketing event leading up to Scarlet & Violet when one reads the text that goes along with the ?????? Coin in their Item Bag. The text says: "A coin with a mysterious air. It seems to have originated in the Paldea region."

There is a countdown: Pokémon is officially featuring a mysterious chest as a marketing event as well, which can be seen here. Does it tie to this new release?

Other events coming in Pokémon GO include:

November 9th – 17 th, 2022 : Greedy Gluttons Event

: Greedy Gluttons Event November 14th – 17th, 2022 : Team GO Rocket Takeover

: Team GO Rocket Takeover November 12th, 2022 : November Community Day: Teddiursa

: November Community Day: Teddiursa November 13th, 2022 : Elite Raids

: Elite Raids November 18th – 20th, 2022 : Safari Zone: Singapore

: Safari Zone: Singapore November 23rd – 28th 2022 : Astral Eclipse Event

: Astral Eclipse Event November 27th, 2022: TBA