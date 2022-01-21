What Other Species Should Get Pokémon GO Community Day Classics?

Tomorrow is the first Community Day Classic in Pokémon GO. It is unknown if this event will be an ongoing feature or if it will just happen during the current Season of Heritage. This new kind of event kicks off with Back to Bulbasaur, a Community Day modeled after Community Days of old with the original Kanto Grass-type Starter as the feature. If this event does continue, it seems to be a perfect way to invite new trainers to catch up without turning the standard Community Day into boring repeats for seasoned players. As we prepare to play the first-ever Community Day Classic, let's look to previous Community Day species to see who would be deserving of one of these throwback-style events.

Squirtle: The Water-type Kanto Starter must be next. Charmander shouldn't get a Community Day Classic as it was already given a second Community Day in Pokémon GO, but Squirtle seems like the next logical option.

Larvitar: Pseudo-Legendaries used to be essentially guaranteed picks for Community Days, which was always amazing due to their rarity. The original Community Day gave Tyranitar the highly useful Quick Attack of Smack Down which has made it a staple counter in raids. Since Larvitar has been rare since its Community Day and is rarely featured in events, it may be the overall most useful option.

Beldum & Bagon: I have very similar reasoning for both Beldum and Bagon, but they rank just a tick under Larvitar for me as they have both been featured far more frequently in Pokémon GO events. Still, they are the top species that would be useful for this kind of event.

Pikachu: It's the classic choice! A nice twist on a Pikachu Community Day Classic would be to unleash all of the costumed Pikachus in the history of Pokémon GO events back into the game to allow trainers another shot at completing their collections.

Dratini & Swinub: Same reasoning as Larvitar, Beldum, and Bagon though these two are featured in events even more than the others. I'd like to see these get Community Day Classics but not before the others.