When Will Kecleon Be Released In Pokémon GO?

Niantic is planning to unveil Generation Six in Pokémon GO this year, adding species from the Kalos region into the wild. However, there are still Pokémon from earlier generations that have yet to be released, even dating as far back to Generation Three for one specific species. As Pokémon GO moves on to newer Generations, many trainers have one major question for Niantic: Where in the world is Kecleon?

Kecleon is a Normal-type Pokémon from the Hoenn region that has some very intriguing lore in the main series games. Themed after a chameleon, Kecleon can make its entire body turn invisible except for the pink zigzag pattern running across its stomach. While players of the original series know this Pokémon from those games, Pokémon GO players know Kecleon merely as an unfillable dex entry (Number 352) in their Pokédex. Kecleon is the last remaining unreleased species of Generation Three in Pokémon GO, which began its Hoenn rollout in December of 2017. Three years later, Kecleon is nowhere to be found, and now even Generation Four is almost completely released, with only a few Mythical Pokémon left remaining, including Phione, Manaphy, Shaymin, and Arceus. There must be a reason why Niantic is holding Kecleon back.

While Pokémon GO is certainly a game about collecting and battling, it's also meant to be an Augmented Reality experience. With Kecleon's lore, Niantic has a chance to lean into their AR+ features, which is a possible reason for the delay in Kecleon's release. In 2020, the company has made major headway on the way Niantic AR works, changing the way that Snapshots are taken and adding PokéStop mapping. It is a good bet that, as AR technology improves in Pokémon GO, that Niantic will tie this Pokémon's release to either a GO Snapshot event or an AR-specific update.

There is no news yet on this seemingly forgotten species but have faith, trainers. Kecleon, as all Pokémon, will have its day.