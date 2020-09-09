When Will Snivy Community Day Happen In Pokémon GO?

Community Day used to be a predictable monthly event in Pokémon GO. Niantic generally followed a pattern: Starter, rare spawn, starter, rare spawn, starter, rare spawn, and so on. On top of that, each day would feature the Shiny release of a Pokémon that, before its Community Day, had yet to have its Shiny released in-game. That pattern was broken this year in multiple ways, leaving the future of the events uncertain following January 2020's Piplup Community Day, which featured the last of the starters to this date. It was expected that Snivy, the first Unova starter, would get its day in March of 2020… but it has still yet to happen. There is hope, though, for this Pokémon, and we think we may know when we will finally see Snivy Community Day.

Many believe that Niantic's changes to Pokémon GO Community Day came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but that isn't the case. They broke their pattern before that by introducing a vote that led to Rhyhorn rather than a later generation rare spawn as the Community Day choice following Piplup. Future Community Day voting choices were found in the code at the time, including a few future choices that came to fruition: Weedle, Gastly, Porygon, Charmander, and Magikarp for some reason. That was all in the code well before the quarantine, and it takes merely a glance at the main series Pokémon games to understand why Niantic has changed Community Day and, thus, shortchanging Snivy.

It's to prolong the life of Pokémon GO.

Pokémon GO releases approximately one generation of Pokémon per year, which means that, if they continue, they only have a couple more years before they are caught up with the main series games. The structure of Community Days was unsustainable because with every other month spotlighting a starter, they would be due to begin the Kalos starters this month and that generation hasn't even come out yet. This doesn't mean that Snivy will never get its day, though. Here's when we think it will happen.

The next two Community Day events are already set as Porygon and Charmander, and December will likely be the annual Recap Day that features the full year of spotlighted spawns… leaving only November open. It has already been confirmed through the Pokémon GO Fourth Anniversary poster that the Kalos region will begin to arrive in the game this year, which means that we will see some Generation Six Pokémon before the end of December… and what better time than that open November slot to finally kick off Snivy Day ahead of the Kalos release, now that these filler choices of 2020 have allowed Niantic to elongate the Unova rollout?

Our official theory: Expect Snivy Community Day in November 2020, with Tepig getting its day in January 2021 and Oshawott, the final Unova starter, being the feature of March 2021 followed by more random choices like those seen in 2020.