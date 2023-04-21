Whimsicott Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: Sustainability 2023 Our Whimsicott Raid Guide for Pokémon GO players will help you defeat this Grass/Fairy-type species during Sustainability Week 2023.

The current Sustainability Week 2023 event in Pokémon GO has brought a new raid rotation to the game. The main draw is Tapu Bulu in Tier Five Raids with a Shiny release as well as the return of Mega Slowbro to Mega Raids. There are some solid options available in Tiers One and Three as well. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Whimsicott in Tier Three Raids. Let's get into it.

Top Whimsicott Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Whimsicott counters as such:

Mega Beedrill: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Mega Gengar: Lick, Sludge Bomb

Nihilego: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Roserade: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

Overqwil: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Shadow Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Whimsicott with efficiency.

Tocicroak: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Gengar: Hex, Sludge Bomb

Victreebel: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Vileplume: Acid, Sludge Bomb

Salazzle: Poison Jab, Sludge Wave

Scolipede: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Galarian Slowbro: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Skuntank: Poison Jab, Sludge Bomb

Reshiram: Fire Fang, Fusion Flare

Alolan Muk: Poison Jab, Gunk Shot

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Whimsicott can be defeated by solo trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have two or more players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon.

Shiny Odds

Whimsicott cannot currently be encountered in its Shiny form.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!