Posted in: DreadXP, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dark Machine Games, White Knuckle

White Knuckle Reveals a New Region Arriving This Month

White Knuckle will be getting an update later this month, as players will be able to explore a new region with its own challenges

Article Summary The Abyss, a new region with three challenging levels, arrives in White Knuckle this month.

Artifact Items replace Perks in The Abyss, offering powerful abilities that change gameplay dynamics.

Shortcut regions for Silos and Pipeworks provide riskier but faster climbing routes for players.

Update introduces new denizens, levels, secrets, and perks to deepen White Knuckle’s gameplay.

Indie game developer Dark Machine Games and publisher DreadXP have released new details about the next update for White Knuckle, as a new region arrives this month. The next area to open up for the game will simply be called The Abyss, and the name is fitting as it has new features and problems you have never encountered before, all within three contained levels. The addition is part of the updates planned for the game while it sits in Early Access, so it's basically a new part of the game they were adding anyway. We have more details below and a short teaser above, as the update arrives for free on September 29, 2025.

The Abyss

After navigating Silos, Pipeworks, and Habitation, players will enter The Abyss, featuring three distinct levels that harbor a number of new denizens, some friendly and many others deadly, including The Face, a new form of The Mass to pursue the Climber. New to the update are Artifact Items— extremely powerful objects that replace gaining a new Perk in The Abyss, each of which can change the way you play. To offer a shorter, albeit more dangerous route to the top, unlockable shortcuts will be added for Silos and Pipeworks. Other additions include new levels in Silos and Pipeworks, new Perks, new secrets, and more.

Five extremely powerful Artifact Items replace receiving a new Perk in the Abyss, each capable of changing how you play.

Shortcut Regions for Silos and Pipeworks: After unlocking, skip sections of the game and climb through far shorter, more dangerous areas, at a cost.

New Denizens

Region Expansion in Silos and Pipeworks

New Perks

New Secrets

White Knuckle

In White Knuckle, you are a lone climber, and your only goal is to escape the decaying depths of Substructure 17 with your life. To conquer the vertical labyrinth, you must carefully manage hand stamina, limited inventory space, and scarce supplies, all while avoiding or outrunning the dangerous entities that call the compound home. As you scale the crumbling structure, you'll gain perks that can increase stats like stamina regeneration, jump distance, and speed. Using tools like pitons, rebar, and rope will aid your ascent, but be mindful of your greed, as too many items will weigh you down, making it much harder to climb, and one wrong move will send you plummeting to become one with The Mass.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!